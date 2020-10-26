The incredible (but short) life of icon Selena Quintanilla is being explored in Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series.’ In the first trailer, the series shows Selena’s rise from a young girl with big dreams to a superstar.

It’s been 25 years since Selena Quintanilla died, but she remains one of the most beloved artists around the globe. The new Netflix show, Selena: The Series, will follow the singer from when she was just a young girl to when she became the Queen of Tejano Music. The Walking Dead alum Christian Serratos, 30, stars as Selena and completely transforms into the role.

“If you stand around and wait for what you want, you’re going to be waiting your whole life. You have to go out and get it,” Selena’s dad, Abraham Quintanilla, says in the trailer. Ricardo Chavira plays Abraham.

Selena started out just performing in small gigs on the road, but she ended up becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all-time. Christian sings Selena’s hit “Como la Flor” while in character. “When I think about being on stage, with you on the bass and Suzette on the drums, nothing else matters,” Selena says to her brother, A.B., played by Gabriel Chavarria.

Selena made history in more ways than one. She was the first female artist to win the Grammy for Best Mexican-American album. Her life was tragically cut short at the age of 23 when she was shot and killed by fan club president Yolanda Saldivar in 1995.

The series also stars Seidy Lopez as Selena’s mother, Marcella; Noemi Gonzalez as her sister, Suzette; Jesse Posey as Selena’s husband Chris Perez; and Julio Macias stars as Pete Astudillo. Part one of the two-part series premieres on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

This isn’t the first time Selena’s story has been told. Jennifer Lopez notably starred in the 1997 biopic about the singer. Jennifer earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her performance. Selena Gomez, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, was named after the singer.