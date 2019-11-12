Christian Serratos: 5 Things About Actress Playing Selena Quintanilla In Netflix Bio Series 

Netflix found its Selena Quintanilla! ‘The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos will play the singing icon in its upcoming drama, ‘Selena: The Series’. Learn more about the actress ahead of her 2020 debut as Selena.

Christian Serratos has been cast as the late Selena Quintanilla in Netflix’s Selena: The Series. The actress, 29, who is best known for her role as Rosita in The Walking Dead, is a spitting image of the Tejano singer in the first official 1-minute teaser (seen below), released on November 12. Part one of the series will air in 2020 with six one hour-long episodes. Here’s five fast facts about Christian, below!

1. Christian is an American actress, born in Pasadena, California. — Before she got into acting, Christian was a competitive figure skater. And, before the age of 10, she signed with Ford Modeling Agency. In 2010, she ranked at No. 65 on Maxim‘s “Hot 100” list. Then, in March 2015 Playboy magazine featured her in its “After Hours” section.

2. She’s already known for her roles in a few popular series. — Christian currently plays the role of Rosita Espinosa in AMC’s The Walking Dead TV series, based on the comic book of the same name. She’s been with the series since 2014, and it’s unclear if her role as Selena will conflict. She is also known for playing Suzie Crabgrass in the Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and Angela Weber in The Twilight Saga series. Christian reprised the role in Twilight‘s sequels The Twilight Saga: New Moon and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.

Get your first look at Christian Serratos, who will play Selena Quintanilla in a coming of age story chronicling the iconic singer's rise. Selena: The Series — Part 1 premieres in 2020. pic.twitter.com/3U7hBrxLHi — Netflix US (@netflix) November 12, 2019

3. Christian is an animal activist. — She’s posed for multiple PETA campaigns, promoting a vegan lifestyle and continues to share her support on social media.

4. She’s still modeling. — Despite being a full-time actress, Christian appears to still be actively modeling, as seen on her Instagram page, which is filled with professional snaps from various photoshoots.

(Photo credit: David Boyds/Instagram)

5. Christian is a mother. — In March 2017, she revealed that she was expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend, New Politics singer David Boyd. It is believed the two began dating in 2014. Later that May, Christian shared the first photo of her daughter on Instagram.