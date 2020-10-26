Interview
Prince Harry Shows Off Couch, Artwork & More In His $14M Mansion With Meghan Markle During ‘GQ’ Interview

Prince Harry continues to share glimpses inside his new $14.7 million Southern California mansion with Meghan Markle! This time, the Duke of Sussex was solo when he exposed the couple’s homey living room in a new interview on Oct. 26!

Slowly but surely, we’re getting to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s stunning $14.7 million property in Santa Barbara. The Duke of Sussex, 36, put the couple’s living room on display in a new video interview with Patrick Hutchinson for British GQ. Harry spoke with the author and fitness trainer about a number of important topics, including anti-racism, education and mental fitness.

The couple’s new home — which sits in California’s Montecito neighborhood, near notable stars like Oprah WinfreyEllen Degeneres and Rob Lowe — includes a modern living room with cream-colored walls and neutral tones. During the discussion, Harry sat on a light grey couch with white and grey-striped pillows. A collection of three pieces of art covered the wall behind him. The white portraits featured black and white illustrations of what appeared to be nests. Under the wall art sat a table that was covered by the couch. Nonetheless, some of the table decor was visible in the 37-minute video. — There were two exposed white candle sticks, a vase of greenery and maroon flowers, as well as a few other items. Additionally, a wooden ladder decor piece appeared to be placed in the corner of the room, to the right of Harry.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. (Photo credit: AP Images)

Meghan and Harry officially became residents of Santa Barbara in July, along with their one-year-old son, Archie. They relocated after announcing on January 8 that they decided to step down from their senior roles as Royals. Now that it’s been a few months since the big move, Harry and Meghan have found a “great groove at home,” a source told HollywoodLife, exclusively.

“They’re loving Montecito, it’s everything they were hoping for and more. They have such beautiful grounds at the place they bought so they spend a lot of their downtime outside,” the insider continued. “Being able to have dinner outside in October is a big change for Harry, he’s loving that, they both are.”

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. (Photo credit: AP Images)

The couple, whose relationship only became stronger throughout quarantine, have also been using this time to bond with their son Archie. Meghan, 39, even revealed that Archie took his very first steps during quarantine!