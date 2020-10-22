Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 3, Twin In White Swimsuits & Capes At The Beach

Serena Williams shared the sweetest throwback photo featuring her daughter, Olympia, where the two ‘superhero women’ sported matching white swimsuits and capes. See the touching photo!

Serena Williams is looking back on fond memories with her three-year-old daughter, Olympia, during her time off the tennis court. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, took to Instagram on October 22 to share a sweet throwback photo from her family’s November 2019 trip to the Maldives. In the snap, which was captured by Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, 37, Serena and her daughter walked toward the ocean wearing matching white swimsuits and long white capes.

Serena looked on adoringly as her daughter took some cautious steps. Looking back on the image brought up some powerful emotions from the tennis great, and those sentiments fully came through in her caption. “Not all Superhero women wear capes…. but we do,” she captioned the image. For many fans, Serena truly is a superhero and inspiration, having come back to tennis less than one year after giving birth to her daughter in September 2017!

Prior to her daughter’s second birthday last year, Serena made it to four Grand Slam finals! But right now, the living legend of the sport is taking a much-needed respite and spending some quality time with her daughter. Serena’s been sharing quite a few funny videos of her daughter, including one she posted yesterday, where Serena got in her daughter’s face! You can check that cute clip out below.

“I’m all in your face,” Serena said to her little girl in the above clip. After Olympia pushed her mom’s face away, the tennis champ asked her, “Olympia can I have a strawberry?” to which Olympia was none too pleased. The moment was super adorable, and during the shortened tennis season, Serena shared plenty of adorable moments with her baby girl.

While competing in the 2020 U.S. Open, Olympia was right there to cheer her mom on! Following her match against Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champ, Olympia waved vigorously at her “Mama” following her win. It’s been so much fun to watch Olympia and her incredible mom bond, and we cannot wait to see more from the two in the very near future!