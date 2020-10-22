See Pic
Hollywood Life

Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 3, Twin In White Swimsuits & Capes At The Beach

Serena Williams
MEGA
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Serena Williams shared the sweetest throwback photo featuring her daughter, Olympia, where the two ‘superhero women’ sported matching white swimsuits and capes. See the touching photo!

Serena Williams is looking back on fond memories with her three-year-old daughterOlympia, during her time off the tennis court. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, took to Instagram on October 22 to share a sweet throwback photo from her family’s November 2019 trip to the Maldives. In the snap, which was captured by Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, 37, Serena and her daughter walked toward the ocean wearing matching white swimsuits and long white capes.

Serena looked on adoringly as her daughter took some cautious steps. Looking back on the image brought up some powerful emotions from the tennis great, and those sentiments fully came through in her caption. “Not all Superhero women wear capes…. but we do,” she captioned the image. For many fans, Serena truly is a superhero and inspiration, having come back to tennis less than one year after giving birth to her daughter in September 2017!

Prior to her daughter’s second birthday last year, Serena made it to four Grand Slam finals! But right now, the living legend of the sport is taking a much-needed respite and spending some quality time with her daughter. Serena’s been sharing quite a few funny videos of her daughter, including one she posted yesterday, where Serena got in her daughter’s face! You can check that cute clip out below.

View this post on Instagram

How does this work? 🧐🤨🤔

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

“I’m all in your face,” Serena said to her little girl in the above clip. After Olympia pushed her mom’s face away, the tennis champ asked her, “Olympia can I have a strawberry?” to which Olympia was none too pleased. The moment was super adorable, and during the shortened tennis season, Serena shared plenty of adorable moments with her baby girl.

While competing in the 2020 U.S. Open, Olympia was right there to cheer her mom on! Following her match against Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champ, Olympia waved vigorously at her “Mama” following her win. It’s been so much fun to watch Olympia and her incredible mom bond, and we cannot wait to see more from the two in the very near future!