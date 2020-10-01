Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Gives Hilarious Side-Eye While Dining At French Restaurant

Serena Williams’ three-year-old daughter, Olympia, gave some major side-eye while having a meal with her family at a French restaurant after her mom withdrew from Roland Garros. See the pic here!

Serena Williams‘ daughter is not impressed! In a new pic posted to three-year-old Olympia Ohanian‘s Instagram account on October 1, the little tyke, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., wasn’t quite pleased with the selection of foods on her menu. The youngster, whom the tennis legend, 39, shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, sereved some side-eye at an unseen person outside of the camera’s view.

“Vous n’avez pas de ketchup???” the caption to the snap read. The French terms loosely translate to “you don’t have ketchup?” Clearly, little Olympia’s pallet might not be quite yet developed for French cuisine. But the youngster surely gave her doting parents some necessary entertainment and laughs after a surprising blow to Serena’s 2020 tennis season.

The new photo comes just one day after the 23-time Grand Slam champion announced that she would be withdrawing from the French Open, Roland Garros, due to an “acute” Achilles’ tendon injury. “I feel like my body is actually doing really, really well,” she assured reporters during her September 30 press conference. “I just ran into, for lack of a better word, bad timing and bad luck, really, in New York. It happened, but my body is actually doing really, really well.”

Serena sustained the Achilles’ tendon injury following her semi-final match at the U.S. Open, where she fell to fellow Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka. But upon hitting the court at Roland Garros, Serena seemed ready for the next chapter in her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. Now, though, the tennis great will put her health first and spend some downtime with her adorable three-year-old.

During the initial lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Serena spent the six-month break from tennis with her kiddo. She regularly shared updates with her fans about her time with Olympia, featuring the two in an entire wardrobe’s worth of princess dresses, practicing on the court, and so much more! It seems some of those same laidback activities will be just what the doctor ordered for Serena in the next few weeks, as she rests up and preps for her return to the court in 2021!