Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Wears Pompoms In Her Hair & Snuggles Her Favorite Doll: Cute Pic

Serena Williams three-year-old daughter, Olympia, looked extra sweet, as she sported pink pompoms in her hair and snuggled up with her favorite doll, Qai Qai!

There’s nothing better when you’re little than cuddling up with your favorite toy — and Serena Williams‘ three-year-old daughter knows that! In an adorable new post the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, shared to her Instagram, Olympia looked so sweet with her hair done-up in two top knots with fuzzy pink pompoms. The toddler also sported a pair of leggings and a T-shirt designed by Nike, all while holding on tightly to her favorite doll: Qai Qai!

Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., snuggled up to her little doll, who sported her signature purple tutu and a cute T-shirt with a little printed lamb. Of course, she also had her signature pink bow tied just below her chin, and the pair looked truly adorable! Plus, Serena actually had a very big surprise for her loyal fans.

The mother-of-one, who shares her daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian, announced in the caption of the post that fans will finally be able to buy their very own Qai Qai doll! Serena was so thrilled about the new venture, writing in the caption to her post, “we’ve come to realize that Qai Qai could be the beginning of a new kind of toy story, and one that we’re excited to help bring to life so our daughter and millions of other children can see and play with more toys that look like them.”

Qai Qai has been a bit of an online obsession for fans of the tennis champion. The Instagram account for the little doll was started all the way back in August 2018, when Olympia was just about to celebrate her first birthday. Ever since that time, an animated version of Qai Qai was created, and her Instagram account has amassed over 145K followers!

The little rambunctious doll goes everywhere with Olympia. From playdates in the pool, to the U.S. Open this past September, Olympia’s BFF is always by her side! Now that Serena is making her fans’ dreams come true so that they, too, can have a Qai Qai of their own, we cannot wait to see more adventures of Olympia and her favorite doll in the future!