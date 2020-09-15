Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Looks Too Cute While Swimming With Her Beloved Doll

Serena Williams three-year-old daughter, Olympia, was the most adorable baby shark in a new post shared to Instagram! See the pic of the toddler splashing around in the pool with her favorite doll, Qai Qai!

There’s nothing like a dip in the pool, and before she jets off to Paris with her mama and papa, little Olympia Ohanian got in some swim time with her favorite doll, Qai Qai! In a new snap posted to Instagram on Monday, September 14, the three-year-old, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., sported a light blue swimsuit with flowers cascading down the fabric. Just like her mama, Serena Williams, at the US Open, Olympia wore pink pompoms in her hair and opened her mouth wide like a little baby shark!

An animated version of Olympia’s doll, Qai Qai, was right on the edge of the pool in the pic, too. Qai Qai looked ready to jump in while sporting a tutu, floaties, and a pair of goggles. Any fan with a toddler like Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, could easily discern the caption. Next to the photo was a shark emoji with the words “doo, doo, doo, doo,” written right next to it, a reference to the song “Baby Shark!”

Olympia looked like she had a total blast in the pool, as she and her family get ready to head to Paris for the French Open, Roland Garros, soon! These past two weeks, Olympia saw her 23-time Grand Slam champion mom, 38, have another successful run at the 2020 US Open. Serena, unfortunately, fell to Victoria Azarenka in the semi-final, losing 6-1, 3-6, 3-6, in an incredible high-quality match between the two Grand Slam champs.

After her defeat, Serena shared with the press that she would definitely be heading to Paris for the September 27 – October 11 final grand slam of the 2020 season. Serena has won the French Open three times. Her first win came in 2002, defeating her big sister Venus Williams. She then won the tournament in 2013 against Maria Sharapova, and finally in 2015 against Lucie Šafářová. Now, Serena is chasing her next French Open win and her recording-equally 24th Grand Slam overall!

Throughout her entire journey, Olympia and Alexis have been there to watch Serena and be her biggest fans. Olympia paid a special visit to her mama following her US Open win over former champ Sloane Stephens. Later on in the tournament, Olympia was even seen with a racket in her own hand, practicing her backhand just like her mama. With the French Open just around the corner, we cannot wait to see more of Olympia soon!