Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Doesn’t Blink While Watching ‘PAW Patrol’ In New Video

Serena Williams and her adorable three-year-old daughter, Olympia, enjoyed some downtime and watched ‘PAW Patrol’ in a new video where the tennis champion’s ‘baby’ didn’t even blink!

Serena Williams is enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation with her favorite girl — three-year-old daughter, Olympia. In a new video the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, shared to Instagram on October 8, Serena seemingly shot a video at a selfie angle capturing her daughter, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian, watching the Nick Jr. hit PAW Patrol. Olympia could hardly keep her eyes off of the screen — literally!

During the entire video, which you can watch above, Olympia didn’t even blink once, as her big, beautiful brown eyes were totally fixed onto the TV screen. “My paw patrol loving baby,” Serena captioned the sweet clip, adding an emoji with hearts all around. Oddly enough, the official PAW Patrol Instagram account even commented on the post, writing to the tennis great, “Welcome to the PAW Patrol years!”

Settling down and watching some PAW Patrol with her little girl couldn’t have come at a better time for Serena. The decorated athlete withdrew from the French Open, Roland Garros, just over a week ago on September 30, citing an Achilles’ tendon injury she sustained from her semi-final match at the U.S. Open, where she fell to fellow Grand Slam champ Victoria Azarenka. “I feel like my body is actually doing really, really well,” she assured reporters at her September 30 press conference.

“I just ran into, for lack of a better word, bad timing and bad luck, really, in New York. It happened, but my body is actually doing really, really well,” she said. With some time to recover and heal, that means Serena has the rest of 2020 to spend with her daughter, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, 37. In fact, the family enjoyed a few days in Paris, where little Olympia gave the best side-eye to someone at a restaurant in a snap posted to her own Instagram account!

But as many fans know, Serena will surely be back on the court soon. The next major tennis tournament she has her eyes on is the Australian Open — which is the last major she won before giving birth to her daughter in 2017. The first Grand Slam of 2021 takes place in January, and will give the champion another opportunity to achieve a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. While Serena takes some well-earned time off, we cannot wait for the Olympia content that is surely on the way!