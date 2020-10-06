Watch
Hollywood Life

Serena Williams Hints Meghan Markle Recommended This $76 Beauty Product To Her In ‘Vogue’ Interview

Serena Williams & Meghan Markle
SplashNews
Serena Williams at BuzzFeedBuzzFeed, NYPictured: Serena WilliamsRef: SPL5076808 030419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** New York, NY - U.S Tennis player Serena Williams is arriving with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian JR at a Nike Event in Soho, New York, NY. Pictured: Serena Williams BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Serena Williams 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Serena Williams reacts after a point against Magda Linette, of Poland, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, USA - 27 Aug 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Editor

Did Serena Williams just reveal one of her favorite Meghan Markle-recommended skincare masks? — It sure sounds like it! Get the scoop about Serena’s go-to firming mask!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams, you’re sly! — But, not sly enough for fans who caught onto a mysterious Meghan Markle-reference the tennis superstar dropped on October 5. In her November 2020 cover interview with British Vogue, Serena participated in the magazine’s “In The Bag” segment, where she revealed items she carries on the daily. At one point, the 23-time Grand Slam winner pulled Sarah Chapman’s firming chin and jaw mask from her red mini bag. — An item she said a “friend” recommended to her.

“The chin mask I can do when I drive,” Serena, 39, said after noting that she’s “really obsessed nowadays with a lot of beauty stuff.” She explained, “It’s a chin and jaw mask, and I’m laughing but I am very serious. It keeps your jaw and chin firm.”

Serena then went out of her way to create some mystery around how she discovered Chapman’s miracle-working mask. “A really good friend of mine told me that but I never said her name, never seen her, never heard her, don’t know her,” she said with a slight smirk.

While Serena’s explanation certainly seemed vague, fans of the tennis icon will know that she’s said those words before when asked about her good friend, Meghan.

Serena Williams & Meghan Markle
Serena Williams & Meghan Markle. (Photo credit: AP)

In an April interview with Naomi Campbell for Harper’s Bazaar, Serena was asked:  “Are you happy that your girlfriend’s moved to America? Meghan Markle?”

Serena replied, “Don’t know what you’re talking about, don’t know nothing about that… Never seen her, never heard of her, don’t know her.”

Back to Sarah Chapman’s mask, the $76 product comes with a total of six chin and jaw masks. The high-end mask is well known for its dramatic smoothing, tightening, and firming results. Why? — It’s packed with high-performance lifting actives and contains protein skin tighteners, intensely moisturizing Chamomile Water, and Swiss botanical brighteners. Chapman, who is the Duchess of Sussex’s go-to facialist in London, helped prep Meghan’s skin before her wedding to Prince Harry in May of 2018.