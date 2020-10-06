Serena Williams Hints Meghan Markle Recommended This $76 Beauty Product To Her In ‘Vogue’ Interview

Did Serena Williams just reveal one of her favorite Meghan Markle-recommended skincare masks? — It sure sounds like it! Get the scoop about Serena’s go-to firming mask!

Serena Williams, you’re sly! — But, not sly enough for fans who caught onto a mysterious Meghan Markle-reference the tennis superstar dropped on October 5. In her November 2020 cover interview with British Vogue, Serena participated in the magazine’s “In The Bag” segment, where she revealed items she carries on the daily. At one point, the 23-time Grand Slam winner pulled Sarah Chapman’s firming chin and jaw mask from her red mini bag. — An item she said a “friend” recommended to her.

From a chin and jaw-firming face mask recommended by a mystery friend, to the scented oil she loves to wear instead of perfume, see what tennis superstar and British Vogue's November cover star @SerenaWilliams keeps inside her @Fendi tote. pic.twitter.com/Q3RPpe82D2 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) October 5, 2020

“The chin mask I can do when I drive,” Serena, 39, said after noting that she’s “really obsessed nowadays with a lot of beauty stuff.” She explained, “It’s a chin and jaw mask, and I’m laughing but I am very serious. It keeps your jaw and chin firm.”

Serena then went out of her way to create some mystery around how she discovered Chapman’s miracle-working mask. “A really good friend of mine told me that but I never said her name, never seen her, never heard her, don’t know her,” she said with a slight smirk.

While Serena’s explanation certainly seemed vague, fans of the tennis icon will know that she’s said those words before when asked about her good friend, Meghan.

In an April interview with Naomi Campbell for Harper’s Bazaar, Serena was asked: “Are you happy that your girlfriend’s moved to America? Meghan Markle?”

Serena replied, “Don’t know what you’re talking about, don’t know nothing about that… Never seen her, never heard of her, don’t know her.”

Back to Sarah Chapman’s mask, the $76 product comes with a total of six chin and jaw masks. The high-end mask is well known for its dramatic smoothing, tightening, and firming results. Why? — It’s packed with high-performance lifting actives and contains protein skin tighteners, intensely moisturizing Chamomile Water, and Swiss botanical brighteners. Chapman, who is the Duchess of Sussex’s go-to facialist in London, helped prep Meghan’s skin before her wedding to Prince Harry in May of 2018.