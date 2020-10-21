Sarah Hyland Stuns In Sequined Crop Top & Gorgeous Magenta Dress At CMT Music Awards

Sarah Hyland rocked multiple outfits while co-hosting the CMT Music Awards. She brought her fashion A-game for one of the best nights in country music.

Sarah Hyland, 29, kicked off the CMT Music Awards alongside Kane Brown, 27, and Ashley McBryde, 37. She started off in a sequined pink crop top and purple skirt on the blue carpet. The purple skirt was see-through and also featured a big black bow on the side.

When the show started, Sarah had changed into a beautiful magenta dress. The dress was one-shouldered and had a long train. Sarah’s hair was pulled tightly back, and she made sure her lip color matched her dress!

This isn’t Sarah’s first time hosting an awards show. The Modern Family alum hosted the Teen Choice Awards with Tyler Posey, 29, back in 2014. She’s clearly got a knack for it!

Just a handful of minutes before the show started, Sarah posted on Instagram from the CMT Music Awards. “I love a mask. I love voting. I love a @csiriano mask that says vote all over it… Watch the #cmtawards TONIGHT at 8/7c on @cmt We have some AMAZING performances all throughout the show, so don’t miss it,” she wrote.

The actress recently debuted her new show Lady Parts, which airs weekly on EllenTube. The series features Sarah with celebrity OB/GYN Dr. Sherry Ross, along with other stars, talking about female sex and health.

On August 8, Sarah and fiance Wells Adams, 36, revealed that they were supposed to get married on that day, but their wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarah and Wells decided to celebrate what would have been their wedding day. They took some sweet photos at a vineyard. Sarah stunned in a white crop top and pants. “A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams,” Sarah captioned a series of Instagram pictures.