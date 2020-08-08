Sarah Hyland Stuns In Bridal White While Celebrating Would-Be Wedding Day With Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams aren’t letting a postponed wedding day get them down! The couple celebrated the day they should’ve gotten married by drinking wine and taking cute photos while wearing white.

Sarah Hyland should have been walking down the aisle on August 8, but coronavirus had other plans. The actress and her fiancé, Wells Adams, made the most of a disappointing situation by still celebrating on their would-be wedding day, and the did it in the most fun way possible. Sarah and Wells got dressed to the nines — her in wedding white — and headed to a winery for an impromptu photoshoot.

The Modern Family star, 29, captured the blissful day on Instagram. She captioned her post, “A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams.” These pics are just too cute! Sarah and Wells look so happy, and so head over heels for each other. Despite not getting to say “I do” when they planned, it’s apparent that engaged couple are more in love than ever.

The Bachelorette alum admitted in a recent interview with Access that he and Sarah don’t actually have any concrete wedding plans anymore, thanks to coronavirus postponing their original event. “There are no wedding plans,” Wells said. “I think the thought was that we’d originally start thinking about that around this time and now that this is happening, you know, what’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?”

They have decided, though, that they’re not interested in getting married over Zoom, like many couples have opted to do during the pandemic. “If it lasts really really long I think that we would do like a really small backyard thing but that’s probably not gonna happen,” he explained before adding, “there’s too many ABC personalities that need to give us gifts. Ty Burell, I need a new fly fishing rod and Chris Harrison, I need some crystal,” he joked.