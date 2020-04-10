Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams ‘Can’t Wait’ To Get Married: Their Future Is Looking ‘Bright’

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams
Shutterstock
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Amazon Golden Globes After Party sponsored by Audi, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Los Angeles, CA - Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams show some PDA at the local farmers market on Sunday. The lovebirds hold hands as they shop the popular outdoor market. Sarah says hi to friends and they share a couple of kisses before checking out a gallery then going about their day together. Pictured: Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams BACKGRID USA 15 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Dec 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams out running errands in the rain in Beverly Hills. 28 Sep 2019 Pictured: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA515540_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
and

Now that ‘Modern Family’ has come to a close, a source shares where Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding plans currently stand. Their pre-marriage thoughts have also been revealed!

The last ever episode of Modern Family aired on April 9, meaning the next big event to look forward to is Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams‘ wedding! Wells popped the question during a couple’s vacation on a private island in Fiji in July of 2019, and a source gave HollywoodLife an EXCLUSIVE update on Sarah and Wells’ thoughts and plans nine months later. Sarah is still “not sure what will happen in terms of a wedding date or location,” our source admits. Understandable, given that the world is currently dealing with a health pandemic!

Although plans aren’t set in stone, the future bride and groom are nevertheless excited to walk down the aisle. “Sarah and Wells can’t wait to make things official and know it will be special no matter what,” our source continues. “So, [Sarah] knows she will be busy to say the least.”

Sarah is just as excited about her professional future! After playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family since 2009, the actress is ready for new projects. “Sarah thinks it is the sky’s the limit for her career after Modern Family. She is enjoying her time off, she is certainly well off financially and doesn’t have to work again, but she wants to star in her own shows and do movies that make her happy,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, who shares even more details about Sarah’s goals, here.

Before Sarah can walk onto a new filming set, though, she’ll have to quarantine inside with her fiancé. To pass the time, the ABC star has given Wells a haircut, filmed TikTok videos together, and even watched JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette. Yes, as in the very same season that Wells competed on before Sarah came into his life! But it was the show that brought them together — Sarah made it known on Twitter that she was a fan of Wells in 2016 and 2017!