Sarah Hyland’s ‘Excited’ About Her Career After ‘Modern Family’: ‘The Sky’s The Limit’

For 11 years Sarah Hyland played Haley Dunphy on ABC’s ‘Modern Family.’ Now that the series has concluded, she can’t wait for what’s next in her career.

Audiences said goodbye to the ABC sitcom Modern Family on Apr. 8 after it’s storied 11 year run. For star Sarah Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy, the 29-year-old is so excited for what is to come next. “Sarah thinks it is the sky’s the limit for her career after Modern Family. She is enjoying her time off, she is certainly well off financially and doesn’t have to work again, but she wants to star in her own shows and do movies that make her happy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“As of right now all things in her life are really at a transitional point both in her career and [personal] life. She wants to be at her best health. She wants to get married and deal with those things and then dive into another show that will take her life in a certain direction. Who would have thought all the success she would have with Modern Family? So whatever happens next will be a blessing. But she is looking to treat herself first, and then dive into a couple projects where she is the main star and see how they stick. She is looking to surprise people,” the insider continues.

Sarah was just 18 when Modern Family premiered on ABC in 2009, playing ditzy high school student Haley. By the time the show ended 11-years later her character was the mother of twins. For any actor to have a steady paycheck — and a darn good one towards the end for that long is incredible. But even more fortunate was the fact that the cast got along as close as any family, which had to make going to work every day so much fun.

“Sarah is always working on something and knew that Modern Family had to come to a close at some point. Last year she teamed up with Emily Gordon and signed on to executive produce and star in a new series loosely based on both of their lives. Sarah is still working on this project with Emily and very excited about it,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Emily is writing the pilot and if anyone has seen her in The Big Sick, you know how talented she is. Sarah and Emily together should be comedy gold.