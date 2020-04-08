Gallery
Hollywood Life

Sarah Hyland Now And Then: See Photos Of The Modern Family Star’s Transformation 

sarah hyland
ABC/REX/Shutterstock
MODERN FAMILY - "Flip Flop" - Phil is pretty confident in his ability to sell Claire and Cam's flipped house, but when it proves to be a little harder than he thought, he recruits the whole family into taking some desperate, borderline crazy measures. Meanwhile, Javier (guest star Benjamin Bratt) is visiting Manny and brings along his new girlfriend (guest star Paget Brewster), which doesn't sit very well with Gloria, on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 (9:00-9:31 p.m., ET) on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Peter "Hopper" Stone)SARAH HYLAND
MODERN FAMILY - "Family Portrait" - Claire painstakingly plans for a new family portrait to be taken, but it seems like everything and everybody is working against her. Gloria and Manny go with Phil and Alex to a Lakers game and end up having a very awkward moment on the jumbotron; Luke interviews Jay for a school project, and Cameron gets a gig as a wedding singer while Mitchell is home alone with Lily and a wayward pigeon, on the Season Finale of "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 (9:00-9:30 p.m., ET), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/DANNY FELD)ARIEL WINTER, SARAH HYLAND
MODERN FAMILY - "Weathering Heights" - Phil can't cover up his excitement when he's invited to appear in a real-estate news segment for the local news. The day gets even better after meeting his "weatherman" hero, Rainer Shine (played by Nathan Fillion). Phil made one little mistake; he introduced him to Hayley. Over at the Pritchett house, Jay decides to infuse a little grit into Manny's video interview for his college application. In the Tucker-Pritchett home, Lily is over their new houseguest and decides to take matters into her own hands, on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Ron Tom)SARAH HYLAND
Sarah HylandFEARnet's 2nd Anniversary Party at the Bryant Park Hotel, New York, America - 30 Oct 2008Web based horror movie resource FEARnet celebrates its 2nd anniversary with a party at the Bryant Park Hotel in New York. View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Sarah Hyland has been a mainstay on our TV screens for the past decade. As ‘Modern Family’ comes to a close, see photos of the star we’ve watched grow up since she was a teenager.

The world has been watching Sarah Hyland, 29 grow up ever since she was a teen. The actress burst onto the scene at the age of 19 when she landed the role of Haley Dunphy on the ABC sitcom Modern Familyand we’ve been watching her mature and become the incredible woman she is today ever since! As the longtime TV series comes to an emotional close on April 8, we’re taking a look back at how much Sarah has transformed since we first saw her on the silver screen in that very first season. As Haley Dunphy, Sarah brought charm, style, and whimsy to the hilarious character. But as she matured and got older, Haley definitely endured the pressures of young adulthood, much like the actress who played her.

When it came down to the final season, Sarah confessed that she wanted to see more for Haley. Sarah described how she desired to see Haley “own her badassery in the fashion world—becoming a badass stylist or brand mogul or anything like that.” Furthermore, she wanted her character to own her career while being a mother-of-two. “There are so many amazing mothers who are also hard workers and excel at their jobs and kill it every day in both aspects,” Sarah explained. “That would have been a really cool thing to see, especially from someone like Haley.”

With those complicated feelings already weighing on Sarah, it doesn’t seem that the end of the series has really quite hit her yet. “I don’t think I’m processing [the end],” she shared with Cosmopolitan. “I haven’t really felt the sadness yet.” ABC, who’s aired the series since it’s premiere in 2009, will show the final episodes back-to-back on April 8. For Sarah and her cast, it’s been an incredible road to the final destination.

Fans have watched Sarah Hyland grow up for a decade on Modern Family. Image: ABC/REX/Shutterstock

Modern Family premiered in 2009 with a lot of love from audiences and critics alike. The show went on to become an awards darling, earning over 20 Emmy awards and five Screen Actors Guild awards. Now, the cast, crew, and fans who have followed the Dunphy and Pritchett family through the years will see the last chapter come to a close. The series finale of Modern Family premieres Wednesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Click through the gallery above to see photos of Sarah’s transformation over the past 10 years!