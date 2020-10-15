Jamie Foxx Spotted Out With Mystery Blonde As Ex Katie Holmes Heats Things Up With Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Well, who is this? — Jamie Foxx is sparking romance rumors again, but this time it’s with a mystery blonde! The two were spotted getting chatty at a celeb hot spot in Beverly Hills!

When Jamie Foxx goes out, he’s not shy about hitting the hottest spots in town. The Academy-Award winner, 52, was photographed with a mystery blonde at renowned Vietnamese restaurant, Crustacean in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night. It’s unclear who his dinner date was, especially since her face was hidden behind a glittery black mask.

Jamie and his mystery chick were pictured outside the celeb hotspot, where they appeared to be having a conversation and/or waiting for a vehicle. The pair stepped out in similar looks: Jamie wore an all black ensemble, while his dinner date wore a black button-down with white designs. Both Jamie and the woman stepped out in near-identical white sneakers.

The outing came just three months after the actor reunited with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis for dinner at Nobu Malibu on July 24. Not long before that, the exes — who share an 11-year-old daughter named Annalise Bishop — were seen on a cruise around Calabasas Lake on June 26.

As Jamie’s love life continues to heat up, his ex Katie Holmes isn’t doing too bad for herself, either. She’s moved on with Emilio Vitolo Jr., a New York City-based chef and owner of Ballato — an upscale Italian eatery that’s loved by the stars. The new couple was first spotted sipping wine together on September 1 in New York City. Since then, Kate and Emilio have been photographed holding hands and kissing on many occasions.

The new romance must be off to a strong start since Katie’s already met Emilio’s father. On September 25, the couple was photographed having dinner with Emilio Vitolo Sr. at the family’s restaurant in New York City.

Katie’s new relationship came over a year after her split with Jamie Foxx. The longtime couple quietly dated for nearly six years before finally calling it quits in August 2019.