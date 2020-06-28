Jamie Foxx Reunites With Ex Kristin Grannis On Romantic Boat Ride In Calabasas — See Pic

Jamie Foxx was spotted spending an afternoon with ex-GF Kristin Grannis! The pair, who share 11-year-old daughter Annalise, were seen aboard his ‘DJANGO’ boat on Calabasas Lake.

Jamie Foxx, 52, was seen enjoying a romantic boat ride with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis, 43! The former couple went for a fun cruise on Calabasas Lake — located near his home in ritzy Westlake — on Friday, June 26. Kristin wore a sexy red dress featuring a deep-v plunge and criss-cross back for the sunny outing, while Jamie stayed casual in a fitted black t-shirt, jeans and a backwards baseball cap. The pair were spotted laughing and smiling with others on the deck before boarding his white boat, opting not to follow California’s current health guidelines to wear protective face masks.

The small vessel was named “DJANGO” in reference to his 2012 film Django Unchained. Jamie plays slave Django in the Quentin Tarantino-directed flick set in early 1858 Texas, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kerry Washington. Jamie and Kristin were not joined by their 11-year-old daughter Annalise Bishop (Jamie’s surname at birth), who they actively co-parent. Despite having split years ago, Jamie and Kristin appear to have maintained a positive, friendly relationship, and have been spotted hanging out a fair amount since his break-up from Katie Holmes, 41, last summer.

Jamie and Kristin spent a family day with Annalise back in December! The trio stepped out to a Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams football game, cheering on the Rams to a win. Jamie was fairly low key for the outing in a green fedora and bomber jacket, while Annalise could be seen enjoying snacks and a soft drink. At one point, doting mom Kristin even wiped Annalise’s messy face with a napkin! In addition to Annalise, Jamie is also proud dad to daughter Corinne Foxx, 26.

Since his split from Katie, Jamie has been seen out-and-about with a bevy of women, including model Natalie Friedman, 29. The duo spent Halloween together, which Natalie revealed on her own Instagram account. The “Blame It” singer was also seen spending time with up-and-coming songstress Sela Vave, but he quickly clarified that he was simply mentoring the young woman and not dating her.