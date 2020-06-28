See Pic
Hollywood Life

Jamie Foxx Reunites With Ex Kristin Grannis On Romantic Boat Ride In Calabasas — See Pic

BACKGRID
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jamie Foxx attends post-Oscars bash in WeHo with his All-Star Weekend actress Jessica SzohrPictured: Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The "Django Unchained" actor Jamie Foxx, and his baby mama Kristin Grannis, enjoy a romantic afternoon on board of his boat 'DJANGO' at Lake Calabasas. Shot on 06/26/20. Pictured: Jamie Foxx and Kristin Grannis BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Corinne Foxx, Annalise Bishop and Jamie Foxx arrive for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 January 2020. Arrivals - 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Jamie Foxx and rumored girlfriend Sela Vave have an impromptu photoshoot aboard a yacht with friends on New Years Day in Miami Beach, Florida. The pair pose for pictures and needless to say, Sela stills the show in her red two-piece bikini. Pictured: Jamie Foxx, Sela Vave BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Jamie Foxx was spotted spending an afternoon with ex-GF Kristin Grannis! The pair, who share 11-year-old daughter Annalise, were seen aboard his ‘DJANGO’ boat on Calabasas Lake.

Jamie Foxx, 52, was seen enjoying a romantic boat ride with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis, 43! The former couple went for a fun cruise on Calabasas Lake — located near his home in ritzy Westlake — on Friday, June 26. Kristin wore a sexy red dress featuring a deep-v plunge and criss-cross back for the sunny outing, while Jamie stayed casual in a fitted black t-shirt, jeans and a backwards baseball cap. The pair were spotted laughing and smiling with others on the deck before boarding his white boat, opting not to follow California’s current health guidelines to wear protective face masks.

Jamie Foxx & Kristin Grannis
Jamie Foxx and ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis were spotted riding his ‘DJANGO’ boat on Calabasas Lake Friday, June 26. (BACKGRID)

The small vessel was named “DJANGO” in reference to his 2012 film Django Unchained. Jamie plays slave Django in the Quentin Tarantino-directed flick set in early 1858 Texas, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kerry Washington. Jamie and Kristin were not joined by their 11-year-old daughter Annalise Bishop (Jamie’s surname at birth), who they actively co-parent. Despite having split years ago, Jamie and Kristin appear to have maintained a positive, friendly relationship, and have been spotted hanging out a fair amount since his break-up from Katie Holmes, 41, last summer.

Jamie and Kristin spent a family day with Annalise back in December! The trio stepped out to a Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams football game, cheering on the Rams to a win. Jamie was fairly low key for the outing in a green fedora and bomber jacket, while Annalise could be seen enjoying snacks and a soft drink. At one point, doting mom Kristin even wiped Annalise’s messy face with a napkin! In addition to Annalise, Jamie is also proud dad to daughter Corinne Foxx, 26.

Since his split from Katie, Jamie has been seen out-and-about with a bevy of women, including model Natalie Friedman, 29. The duo spent Halloween together, which Natalie revealed on her own Instagram account. The “Blame It” singer was also seen spending time with up-and-coming songstress Sela Vave, but he quickly clarified that he was simply mentoring the young woman and not dating her.