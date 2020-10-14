John Legend Dedicates BBMAs Performance To Chrissy Teigen 14 Days After Tragic Loss Of Baby #3

There was only one person on John Legend’s mind at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. In his first performance since wife Chrissy Teigen suffered a miscarriage, John let her know that they were going to get past this heartbreak.

John Legend only said two words at the start of his 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance, but they were the two most powerful words of the night: “For Chrissy.” After dedicating the night to his wife Chrissy Teigen, 34, John, 41, went into a soulful performance of “Never Break.” The song took on a new meaning, considering that he was performing for the first time since Chrissy suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Chrissy broke the news on Oct. 1, one day after the terrible tragedy. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she posted online. “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born…but we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly, Jack.”

“To our Jack,” added Chrissy, “I am so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.” Chrissy also thanked those who have been sending them positive energy” during the pregnancy. Chrissy had been keeping her followers updated with the pregnancy, including how she was having issues with a weak placenta. Both her prior two pregnancies with Luna and Miles had similar issues. She was prescribed to stay in bed before she was ultimately hospitalized.

Chrissy made her return to social media four days before the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Chrissy left a comment on a post shared by publication Betches. The post included a tweet by Kara Morehart. “Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment, and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask, so I don’t have to hear ‘mustache too?’” This brought a much-needed smile to Chrissy’s face, and she let them know that. “Finally, a giggle. Thank you.”