Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Look Blissfully Happy On Rare Date Night Out In NYC: See Pics

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz looked super loved-up in new photos, which captured the A-list couple dining-out in New York City during a rare date night! Check out the pics of the pair here!

This 007 and his Bond Girl enjoyed a night on the town! Daniel Craig, 52, and Rachel Weisz, 50, were spotted enjoying date night in New York City on October 11. The couple, who wed in 2011, looked especially bundled-up for their night out. Rachel sported a comfy, cream-colored sweater, minimal makeup, and her hair pulled back. Her adoring husband went a bit incognito, wearing a paperboy cap.

The A-list couple looked so at ease in the Big Apple, enjoying the fresh air and fall night. But it’s very rare for these two to be seen out and about, especially considering their busy professional schedules and personal lives. In 2018, the couple welcomed their very first child together — a baby girl! The pair, who are fairly reticent to discuss their private lives in public, were first spotted out with the little one in the days following her birth.

Of course, life got far more hectic for the talented couple after they welcomed their precious bundle joy. After the birth of her daughter, Rachel went into awards season for her 2018 film The Favourite, co-starring with Emma Stone and Olivia Colman. For her profound work in the film, Rachel earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Emma also earned the distinction of a nomination, while their co-star Olivia went on to win the Oscar for Best Actress for the film!

During awards season, Rachel, who previously won an Oscar for her performance in 2005’s The Constant Gardner, and Daniel regularly dazzled the red carpet. But as soon as awards season came to an end for Rachel, her beau was back to his secret agent work as 007. Daniel has portrayed the latest iteration of James Bond since 2006’s Casino Royale. The actor will play the British operative one final time in the forthcoming No Time To Die, with a release date that has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel and Rachel have remained a steady Hollywood couple for nearly a decade. The two knew each other for years from performing on the stage before they started dating in December 2010, after they worked together on the 2011 film Dream House. Prior to taking their relationship from platonic to true Hollywood romance, Daniel was married to Fiona Loudon from 1992-1994, with whom he shares a daughter named Ella. Rachel was previously in a relationship with director Darren Aronofsky from 2001-2010. The couple share a son together, born in 2006.