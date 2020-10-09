‘The Challenge’s Ashley Cain Reveals 2-Month-Old Daughter Has ‘Rare & Aggressive Form’ Of Leukemia

Ashley Cain said his daughter Azaylia’s diagnosis has been the ‘single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking’ experience in his emotional post.

Our prayers go out to Ashley Cain, 30, and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee. The Challenge star revealed that his 2-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain has been diagnosed with “rare and aggressive” form of cancer. “Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through. The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through,” he began his post on Friday, Oct. 9.

“I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukemia which has come with many complications,” he explained to his 473K followers. “Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life! Mummy and Daddy love you princess…LETS GO CHAMP… You CAN and you WILL beat this!” he added including heart and first emojis.

He attached the caption to a touching video of him whispering motivational and positive messages to his baby girl. “What are you going to to tell me? You’re going to challenge me? You can’t take away my dreams. I will conquer all. I will win. I am strong…I am righteous. I am powerful,” he said in a moving video, taking on a mantra for his baby who was bundled up in a white blanket. “I will grow. I will defeat you. I will succeed. I am a fighter. I promise to fight. We are going to fight this. We are going to succeed. We are going to grind through. The tenacity…the desire, the passion. We’re going to do it together and be strong. Let’s go champ,” he added.

Ashley and Safiyya welcomed little Azaylia on Aug. 10. “There is no words to describe this feeling. But she has opened new doors to my life and my heart,” he wrote in an announcement, confirming she weighed 7 lbs. and 10 oz and entered the world at 6:56 a.m. “I could literally look at her all day and hold her till my arms give in. But mainly I will always be there for her as her daddy, her friend and her confidant! Daddy loves you baby, you’ve changed my life!” he gushed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ashley, Safiyya and Azaylia.