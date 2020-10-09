The drinks were flowing on the Oct. 8 episode of ‘KUWTK’ — and Kylie Jenner even resurrected her ‘Rise & Shine’ skills to sing a song about it!

The KarJenner crew took a trip to Palm Springs on this week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Kylie Jenner wasted no time pounding back shots as they got ready for a fun night out. Before heading to a Drag show, the family had dinner together, and Kylie continued ordering drinks. She didn’t take it easy, either, as she asked for a “42 on the rocks with ginger ale.”

The cameras then captured a rare, candid moment of Kylie singing to her sisters at the dinner table. “I’m gonna get wasted,” she sang. “I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney [Kardashian] what the f*** are you on?!” She laughed at the end of the clip, and Kourtney chuckled, too. “I don’t know what’s going on so I’m just appreciating my bread,” she said.

Kylie’s singing went viral about a year ago when she posted a YouTube video of herself that featured a clip where she was waking her daughter, Stormi Webster, up from a nap. As she turned on the lights in the nursery, she sang, “Rise and shine.” It was so quick, but fans couldn’t help but take notice that she had the most soothing singing voice.

Meanwhile, all the drinks led to Kylie getting quite tipsy, and it resulted in a massive blowout fight between herself and sister, Kendall Jenner. Kendall was completely sober and under the impression that she was going to ride home to L.A. with Kylie after their night out. But, when Kendall asked her sister if she could be dropped off at her house, Kylie refused.

“Why would I drop you home, Kendall?” she wondered. “I’m not going to drive through the city to drop you home.” The confusion led to major tension between the sisters, and a full-on, physical fight broke out between them. Footage of the fight wasn’t captured on camera, but Kendall recounted the drama with her mom and sisters afterward.

“She smacked me, or something, so I came back at her and smacked her in the face,” Kendall revealed. “Then she took her heel and put it into my neck. So I started kicking her back.” The family was horrified that things got so bad between the girls, and by the end of the episode, nothing was resolved. The aftermath will air on the next episode of KUWTK on Oct. 15 at 8:00 p.m. on E!