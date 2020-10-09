Kendall Jenner Rocks Backless Crop Top On Errand Run & More Pics Of KarJenners In Backless Looks

Kendall Jenner stunned in a knit, backless gray crop top while hitting up a gas station in Malibu! Check out her look and more KarJenners in backless styles!

Kendall Jenner is totally embracing loungewear! The gorgeous Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet, 24, was spotted at a gas station in Malibu on Thursday, October 8, filling up her vintage Cadillac. Once she stepped out of her glamorous car, fans got a glimpse of Kendall’s latest fashion statement: a backless crop top!

The supermodel looked so comfortable in the gray, knit ensemble designed by Are You Am I. The light gray pants looked super snug on Kendall, and her crop top was a perfect fit. The shirt featured short sleeves and a turtleneck cut. But the back of Kendall’s look was truly daring! Still, the starlet pulled it off effortlessly, working the backless crop top that tied around her torso in the back.

Of course, Kendall is rarely afraid when it comes to trying daring styles and setting major trends. The day before her Malibu drive, the supermodel was spotted out with pal Hailey Baldwin in Santa Monica. During the ladies’ October 7 day out, Kendall sported a sheer white crop top that was practically see-through! But she pulled it off with total confidence, strutting her stuff on the pavement as if it was her own personal runway!

Kendall, however, isn’t the only member of her family to work a backless look. In fact, practically all of Kendall’s sisters have sported the style in the past! From nights out on the town and casual affairs to major red carpet events, the KarJenners have sported backless looks that are the perfect combination of stunning and sexy.

While attending the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525 on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, in New York, Kim Kardashian looked like a true Grecian goddess in this Rick Owens dress. The gown featured a backless look that the mother-of-four, 39, pulled off with total grace. Kim looked truly stunning in the white gown, giving a formal spin on the backless trend. To see more images of the KarJenner ladies in backless looks, check out the gallery of images above!