Kendall Jenner Runs Out Of A Jet In A Mini Dress: Plus 7 More Time She’s Rocked The Look

Kendall Jenner was all smiles as she skipped off a private jet in a skintight dress and cowboy boots. See more pics of the supermodel rocking mini dresses.

Kendall Jenner, 24, knows how to pull off a mini dress! The supermodel shared a new clip to Instagram on October 2, proving she’s a pro at rocking the trend, as she paired a skintight, cream dress with white cowboy boots. Kendall was all smiles as she hopped off a pink private jet and skipped across the tarmac, allowing her long brunette tresses to cascade down her back. In her caption, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star emphasized the importance of smiling.

“Something as simple as smiling can elevate your mood or even brighten someone else’s day,” she began in her caption, which was posted as part of an ad with oral care company Moon. Kendall also revealed she’s found more “confidence” lately to smile wide. “As I’ve spent more time learning and caring about my oral beauty routine with MOON, I’ve found the confidence to show off my smile more often. Your smile is important.”

Little sis Kylie Jenner, 23, jumped into the comments section, writing “cutie”, while big sis Khloe Kardashian commented, “My baby!!!!!!” Other fans commented on how fantastic, and truly happy, Kendall looked in the spaghetti strap mini dress, while some threw a bit of subtle shade at the international supermodel. “I’d be smiling too if I was hoping off my private jet,” a follower wrote.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kendall stun in a mini dress. She was spotted leaving an after party for the 2018 Met Gala in New York City, and stunned in a light blue mini dress. It featured a subtle design, which was reminiscent of Renaissance paintings which adorn the walls of Italian art galleries. Of course, the theme of the gala was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, so Kendall was totally on the mark! Scroll through our gallery above to see more gorgeous pics of Kendall in mini dresses.