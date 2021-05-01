10 White Mini Dresses To Shop For This Summer, Just Like Kendall Jenner’s

From spaghetti straps to ruffles, we rounded up white mini dresses with the cutest details inspired by Kendall Jenner.

A white mini dress is one of the most versatile pieces you can add to your summer wardrobe. Kendall Jenner has proven this universal fashion truth: the 25-year-old model has worn the style out to dinner, for red carpets, and even to board a private jet. Best of all, this fashion piece tends to be on the more affordable side due to its simplicity. But don’t let that lead you to believe that these dresses are boring, though — with the right jewelry and shoes, you can upgrade any mini dress into a Kendall-worthy look. Before we get into our roundup of white mini dresses, we wanted to take a look at a few Kendall has worn below.

The photo above shows one of the sexier white mini dresses Kendall has been photographed in. The runway icon wore a $45 Meshki Veda Thin Strap Scoop Neck Dress in the color “Sand” to dine at Nobu Malibu in Aug. 2020, and coordinated the dress with the Simonett Sweater Sleeves, in “White,” nude-colored Magda Butrym Estonia Leather Mules, a gold Rachel Comey Dalid Chain Bracelet, and cream By Far’s Rachel croc-embossed leather shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner wears a mini dress from Verge Girl and cowboy boots from R13. [Instagram/@kendalljenner]

Kendall had another iconic moment in a white mini dress in Oct. 2020, when she filmed herself skipping outside a private jet wearing Verge Girl‘s “Model Muse” dress (which is sadly sold out) with a pair of R13 white cowboy boots. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star loves her spaghetti strap dresses!

Let’s rewind it back to 2019: in the photo above, Kendall can be seen spotted out and about in France amid Paris Fashion Week. While this isn’t technically a dress — it’s a Jacquemus dress shirt paired with a skirt from the same designer — it nonetheless looked like a mini white dress. All of the outfits above has inspired us to find dresses of all varieties — from super short ones with spaghetti straps to those that look like they could’ve been made out of casual shirts — in our white mini dress shopping guide below:

1. YMDUCH Women’s Sexy Bodycon Party Dress

Here’s a white mini dress nearly identical to the one Kendall wore to Nobu, but for more than half the price. It even has the same clingy, “double layer” material that Kendall’s spaghetti strap dress was made of. This is a popular dress on Amazon, too, with nearly 1,000 reviews. Shoppers raved that this itty bitty dress is “not see through,” “fit great,” and has “so much stretch.” It’s versatile, too: wear it with a cardigan and low-top sneakers for a daytime outfit, or just a pair of heels for a sexy nighttime look. $20, amazon.com

2. Women’s Sleeveless Square Neck Open Back Jacquard Skater Dress – Wild Fable

Here’s another spaghetti strap mini dress with a wider range of sizes (XS to 4X). Unlike the first item on this list, though, this dress has a skater fit and a subtle floral jacquard pattern — perfect for occasions that call for a more classy dress code. We love that this dress is eco-conscious, too, since it’s made of recycled polyester. $30, target.com

3. Sexy Mini Shirt Dress

If you’re not a fan of tight material, there’s also the shirt dress! Unlike a skintight dress, you’ll feel comfortable wearing this piece to a wide variety of functions: brunch, a stroll through the farmer’s market, or a date. We were inspired by Kendall’s Jacquemus shirt and skirt that she wore amid Paris Fashion Week in 2019 (pictured above), which looked like a dress when combined together. However, this shirt dress eliminates the work of buying two separate pieces for one monochromatic look. You can even cinch the waist of this shirt dress with a thick belt or corset (you can check out examples of people doing this in the Amazon reviews section for this dress). $31, amazon.com

4. Plus Size Denim Mini Dress

Similar to the shirt dress is the denim mini dress! It’s a staple in every wardrobe: just pair it with matching white shoes for a monochromatic look, or a pair of colorful sneakers to make the outfit pop. This dress features a trendy Peter Pan collar, puff sleeves, a zipper running down the middle and is made of 98 percent cotton, two percent spandex. Best of all, it’s currently 40 percent off. $24, forever21.com

5. Women’s Sleeveless Multi Tiered Dress – Who What Wear

Tiered ruffles add an extra dimension to a white mini dress, even without any jewelry. It’s the perfect dress to wear with a sun hat and slide sandals for a day trip to a pretty coastal town (or for a vacation somewhere sunny). Think of this is as the quintessential summer dress! It’s high quality, too: the material is 100 percent cotton. You can shop plus sizes in the same dress style here. $37, target.com

6. ECOWISH Womens V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress

This beachy mini dress is the perfect piece to throw over a bikini. Unlike a normal pool/beach coverup, though, this is actually a stylish dress that can also be worn for an Instagram photo or out to dinner: just look at the pretty lace detailing along the bust, and the feminine ruffles on the skirt. The back also features the daintiest ribbon at the back that you can tie. Swap out sandals for ribbon-tie heels to dress up this flowy piece! This is arguably the most popular white mini dress on Amazon: in fact, it’s a “#1 Best Seller” on the website, with more than 7,500 reviews. $34, amazon.com

7. YUOIOYU Women Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress

Ruched tanks with ribbons seem to be in every wardrobe now. But how often do you see a dress with that trendy bunched-up fabric on the side? Stand out among all the sundresses that’ll be overtaking our Instagram feeds soon in this sexy ruched bodycon dress! While it’ll accentuate your curves, this dress is incredibly stretchy, too, and is made of a “ribbed jersey fabric” that is 92 percent rayon and eight percent spandex. $24, amazon.com

8. Gil Rodriguez White Lapointe Mini Tank Dress

This is similar to the tank top bodycon dress above, minus the ruche detailing. This dress is as basic as it gets: which is good because basic pieces are the backbones of our closets. You can really do anything with this stretchy dress that is made of 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex: pair it with a jean jacket for a lunch outing, or wear it out to the bar (once it’s safe to do so). Throw on a layering of gold or silver jewelry to spice this dress up! $20, amazon.com

9. River Island lace insert sleeve smock dress in white

Here’s something on the fancier side. This River Island dress screams “It Girl on a sponsored vacation” vibes with its intricate frills and lace details. Channel your inner goddess in this dreamy dress with dangling earrings and gold jewelry adorned with colorful jewels. On the flip side, you can also opt for a wild west look by pairing this dress with cowboy boots! This dress is made of 53 percent viscose and 47 percent cotton. $61, asos.com

10. KIRUNDO 2021 Women’s Summer Mini Dress

Sorry, we seriously can’t get over ruffles this season. But you’ll feel like a character in Mamma Mia! singing on the cobblestone streets of Greece in this breezy frock with ruffled sleeves and a tiered pattern at the hem. The loose fit is also ideal for a summer picnic — who wants to sit in a figure-hugging dress while munching on egg salad? $39, amazon.com