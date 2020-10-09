Halle Berry Shows Off Toned Shoulders & Demonstrates 3 Exercises For Muscular Arms
Halle Berry revealed her 3 arm workouts that will leave you looking toned and feeling strong in a series of new videos on Oct. 9! The actress, along with her trainer Peter Lee Thomas, wore wrist weights from her ‘Re-Spin’ brand while demonstrating each move!
Halle Berry served up another sweaty “Fitness Friday” segment on Instagram, and we can’t feel our arms! The October 9 workout included three different arm exercises using her Re-Spin wrist weights. The Bruised actress, 54, and her trainer Peter Lee Thomas demonstrated the moves in a series of workout videos posted to Halle’s Instagram Stories.
“Happy #FitnessFriday y’all! Today’s workout is up in ARMS,” she captioned a post on Instagram, which included a closeup photo of her sweaty, toned arms. In the photo, Halle’s wearing her black wrist weights, which wrap around the thumb for added support. “@peterleethomas and I will show you 3 quick exercises to wake up those biceps, triceps and shoulders using @respin’s very own #WristWeights. Check stories now for killer moves that you can tag on to just about any workout and give those arms a little wake up call! Happy Friday,” she wrote. Since Halle shared the clips to her Instagram Story, we are unable to embed the videos in this article.
The complete arm workout targets the biceps, triceps and shoulders. Here’s a breakdown of all three exercises:
- Shoulder Circles: Stand with your feet shoulder length apart and firmly planted on the floor; knees slightly bent; tuck in and squeeze your core. With each arm out in a horizontal line, draw small circles with your arms. Tip: Lock your elbows for the correct form and to avoid hunching over. Rotate the circling of your arms (clockwise and counterclockwise) for your desired rep count.
- Flys: Act if as you have wings with this one. Put your feet together, bend your knees and push your butt behind you. Fly your arms back behind you, squeezing your back and shoulder muscles. Then, bring them in and make your wrists meet at your center. Repeat this move for your desired rep count.
- Touchdown Plyo Squats: This move is more advanced because there are a few moving parts. Start out standing with your feet together and arms down at your sides. Squat and make your fingertips touch the ground; on your way up, lift your wrists and arms in the air for a complete vertical stance. Repeat this combination for your desired rep count.