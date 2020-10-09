Halle Berry Shows Off Toned Shoulders & Demonstrates 3 Exercises For Muscular Arms

Halle Berry revealed her 3 arm workouts that will leave you looking toned and feeling strong in a series of new videos on Oct. 9! The actress, along with her trainer Peter Lee Thomas, wore wrist weights from her ‘Re-Spin’ brand while demonstrating each move!

Halle Berry served up another sweaty “Fitness Friday” segment on Instagram, and we can’t feel our arms! The October 9 workout included three different arm exercises using her Re-Spin wrist weights. The Bruised actress, 54, and her trainer Peter Lee Thomas demonstrated the moves in a series of workout videos posted to Halle’s Instagram Stories.

“Happy #FitnessFriday y’all! Today’s workout is up in ARMS,” she captioned a post on Instagram, which included a closeup photo of her sweaty, toned arms. In the photo, Halle’s wearing her black wrist weights, which wrap around the thumb for added support. “@peterleethomas and I will show you 3 quick exercises to wake up those biceps, triceps and shoulders using @respin’s very own #WristWeights. Check stories now for killer moves that you can tag on to just about any workout and give those arms a little wake up call! Happy Friday,” she wrote. Since Halle shared the clips to her Instagram Story, we are unable to embed the videos in this article.

The complete arm workout targets the biceps, triceps and shoulders. Here’s a breakdown of all three exercises: