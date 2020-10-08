Aaron Carter’s Hair Makeover: Singer Shows Off Super Long Blonde Braids — See His Look Before & After

Aaron Carter is working a completely new, surprising look which he debuted to fans. Check out the before and after pics of Aaron prior to getting his new set of bleach blonde braids.

After a tumultuous few months, Aaron Carter is starting fresh and beginning his next chapter with a new hairdo. The “I Want Candy” hitmaker, 32, debuted his bleach blonde braids for fans on social media. The look is a major departure from what fans are accustomed to when it comes to the singer’s usual hairstyle.

In the past, Aaron sported a clean-cut style. But now, he’s seemingly opted for something completely different. As fans could see, the sides of Aaron’s hair were left mostly untouched, save for the bleaching that his natural strawberry blonde ‘do received. The singer’s new braids were mostly on the crown of Aaron’s head, and they were long enough to pass far beyond his shoulders! Take a look at the before image below compared to his new ‘do above.

Aaron’s new look comes just months after some major personal triumphs and pitfalls. In April 2020, Aaron revealed that his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin was three-weeks pregnant. Aaron was incredibly excited about the prospect of becoming a father, sharing in an interview, “I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

Sadly, the couple was dealt a devastating blow when Aaron revealed in June that his beloved partner had suffered a miscarriage. “We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her,” he candidly told fans. But circumstances changed for the couple following the difficult loss.

That same month, Aaron revealed that he and Melanie got engaged! “Love wins,” Aaron captioned a sweet photo, which featured Melanie, who was previously arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident, showing off her gorgeous engagement ring. There have definitely been a lot of changes in Aaron’s life as of late, including his hairdo! Check out more images of stars switching up their hairstyles by scrolling through the photos in the gallery above!