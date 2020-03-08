Aaron Carter Debuts New Face Tattoo With Girlfriend’s Name On Forehead: Before & After Pics

Aaron Carter just got his girlfriend Melanie Martin’s name tattooed on his forehead — and the couple have only been dating for three months!

Aaron Carter has only been dating his current squeeze Melanie Martin for three months, but he already has her name tattooed on his forehead! The 32-year-old debuted his latest ink, which reads ‘Melanie’, above his right eyebrow on March 7. Talk about commitment! The reality TV personality also got three crescent moons etched across his cheekbone, just below his girlfriend’s name, which was written in a cursive font. The first pics of the ink emerged when Aaron posed for snaps to show off his new hair color. Los Angeles-based hairstylist Brandon Peach posted the pic along with the caption, “Aaron Carter. Had so much fun hanging out with this guy and bringing him back his signature bright blonde.” Let’s hope Aaron and Melanie are both in this relationship for the long haul!

Shortly after showing off his new ink, the couple went shopping for diamond engagement rings to the tune of $80,000. Flashing a giant rock on his Instagram Story, the video shows a jeweler putting the diamond onto Melanie Martin’s ring finger. When Aaron Carter asked about the price of the first diamond they tried on, he didn’t even flinch when the answer was “$80k.” In fact, the actual price of the diamond sparkler was $80,800 as shown on the price tag.

It comes less than six months after Aaron debuted his first face tattoo. He took to Instagram in late Sept. 2019 to show off a large tattoo on the side of his face. The “I Want Candy” singer posted a mirror selfie of his new ink, posing in a bathroom while partially covering his mouth. “@johnnydangandco you’re the greatest in the game everyone needs to know and they will after THIS PIECE #LION #customjewelry #LMG GANG,” he captioned the pic, giving a notable shout out to jeweler Johnny Dang & Co.

However, fans weren’t exactly looking at the jewelry the Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition star was wearing; they were totally focused on the large Medusa tattoo on the side of Aaron’s face! “You were suppose to do your torso. All of a sudden you have a face tattoo. Definition of manic!” a concerned Instagram follower wrote. “You’ll regret it later Aaron … I’m sorry. I supported everything. But this is much😩,” another fan commented, to which Aaron replied, “My identity. Not yours.”

The barrage of concerned comments didn’t stop there! “What did u do to ur face??? R u crazy,” one fan asked, while another wrote, “Bad tat man sheesh sry not the face bud.” Although many of Aaron’s fans are concerned about his new ink, some fans supported the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” singer’s decision to add permanent art to his face. “It really Looks good On you 🙌🏽! Your much braver then me I’d be terrified lol,” one supporter wrote.