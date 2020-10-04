Rebel Wilson, 40, Reveals Her Fitness Routine As She Enjoys A Morning Hike — See Pic

Rebel Wilson gave fans an update on her fitness journey when she shared a new snap to Instagram, and her beau Jacob Busch left a comment calling her ‘beautiful’.

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has given fans a glimpse into her fitness routine, after declaring 2020 was her “year of health”. The blonde beauty took to Instagram on October 4 to share a snap of herself while on a hike, and revealed how proud she is of herself, having overhauled her lifestyle this year. “Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead. this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am) and went on a hike…even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher,” she wrote in the caption.

Rebel then added, “(although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight! Rebs x.” The photo was taken from behind and showed her posing with her hands on her hips, looking out at the Los Angeles skyline while rocking a white tee and black leggings. One day prior, she shared a gorgeous mirror selfie, captioning it, “Great to be back home,” after returning from a romantic trip to Monaco with new boyfriend man Jacob Busch.

The 29-year-old jumped into the comments section of the pic, simply writing, “Beautiful,” with a red heart emoji. The pair were most recently seen in Rebel’s social media post on September 30, standing on the tarmac of an airport, next to a private plane. “Just stretching our legs in Ireland,” the actress captioned her 30 clip, which showed the duo kicking their legs in the air and jumping up and down.

It comes less than two weeks after the new couple made their red carpet debut together at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on Sept. 24. The Pitch Perfect star has also taken to Instagram in recent weeks to share multiple sweet snaps with her hunky beau. The world was first introduced to Jacob when Rebel shared a snap of the pair, along with Hollywood A-listers Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale, boarding a private jet en route to Monaco for the gala. She posed with her arm around Jacob, making them Instagram official, and fans couldn’t have been happier to see Rebel clearly loved-up!