Miley Cyrus Channels Michael Jackson In Bright Red Coat & Black Hat During Mother-Daughter Date

Miley Cyrus looked like she was giving a sartorial nod to Michael Jackson with her Friday night dinner look in NYC. Her outfit mirrored the late King of Pop’s iconic red jacket, shades and black hat combo.

It appears before heading out to dinner in New York with mom Tish on Oct. 2, Miley Cyrus looked through her wardrobe and asked, “What would Michael Jackson in the mid 90s wear?” She absolutely nailed the late pop superstar’s famed bright red coat, black hat and sunglasses combo when it came to her amazing ensemble. The 27-year-old singer’s chic jacket was duster length, unlike MJ’s favored cropped military style. But the way her head and face were covered looked like she was channeling the “Thriller” singer.

Miley’s face was completely covered up, as she was wearing large mirrored sunglasses — yet another MJ preferred look — and a black face mask. The King of Pop was known for wearing face masks out in public to hide his identity, but of course Miley donned one because of COVID-19. She wore a tall black fedora hat to complete her nod to Michael.

The rest of Miley’s look was to die for. She wore leather-looking trousers — though it’s probably vegan fabric knowing the animal lover — that featured a wide leg with silver zippers rising up from the ankles to her knees. She accessorized with a nod to Madonna‘s mid-80’s aesthetic by wearing several layers of chunky silver necklaces, including one with an elaborate crucifix pendant. Miley carried a unique black handbag featuring a long brushed gold handle in the shape of a leaping deer.

Miley had been in New York City to shoot the what is believed to be the music video for her cover of Blondie‘s 1979 smash “Heart of Glass.” She seemed to be doing her best to pay tribute to lead singer Debbie Harry, 75, and the iconic band by filming at one of their former early haunts, the Bowery Hotel. Miley had been seen coming and going in several costumes inspired by the era, and at one point was joined by singer Dua Lipa, 25.

The singer dropped the cover on all streaming services on Wed. Sept. 30, after performing the song live during the Sept. 19 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Debbie and the band loved Miley’s rendition of it, tweeting, “Once

@MileyCyrus covered ‘Heart of Glass’ and it was divine,” in a play on the opening lyrics to the song. Now we can’t wait to see the results of what Miley has been filming.