Singer Ally Brooke a virgin who is proudly saving herself for marriage. The Fifth Harmony member says that at age 27, she’s never felt any pressure and is happy to share her decision with fans.

Ally Brooke is letting fans in on a very personal decision via her upcoming memoir, Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine. At 27-years-old, she’s still a virgin! The Fifth Harmony singer says that it is something that she holds “dear to my heart,” and that it hasn’t affected her dating life, as she revealed that “everyone has respected it” during a new interview on the October 2 Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

“I put that in my book and I opened up about that. I was brave to share that,” Ally explained about her virginity. “That’s something that I hold dear to my heart. And I hold still to this day. I was really happy to be able to share that with my fans, and my readers and to show them the choice that I made. And just have them receive it however they want to receive it. But letting my true heart shine was the goal of this book.”

As to how her virginity affects her dating and relationships, the “Look At Us Now” singer explained, “You just kind of be yourself. I share that and they either respect it or not.” Fortunately for Ally, “Everyone has respected it, which is awesome. A lot of people respect the things that sometimes you’re nervous to share. Which I’ve learned, ‘Hey just tell them in advance or speak up for yourself.’ And most of the time people will respect it.”

Luckily the Texas native has found someone who totally respects her decision to save herself for marriage. Ally is in a relationship talent manager Will Bracey, who she’s reportedly been with since Jan. 2016. She had previously dated actor Troy Ogletree from 2013-15.

In the past Ally said that “I have had those moments where people would make fun of me, or question me and be like, ‘Yeah right,'” about how she planned to remain a virgin until she wed. “But I just have to hold that in my heart and know my truth and just let that be that. But it’s awesome feeling that respect. I’ve never felt any pressure and that is the great part about it.”

Ally’s new memoir comes out on Oct. 13. In an Oct. 1 Instagram post she gushed, “This is for all of those dreamers out there, and for all of those who feel like hope is lost – it’s not,” in the caption. In the accompanying video she shared, “I could not be more excited guys! This is my heart. This is my story. Here it is!”