Ally Brooke Reveals How She’s Staying In Shape After Losing 10 Lbs. On ‘DWTS’: ‘It’s Been Unreal’

Ally Brooke revealed all the ways she’s staying in tiptop shape in 2020 after losing ten pounds on ‘Dancing with the Stars’!

Werk it out girl! Ally Brooke, 26, has been proudly showing off the amount of weight she’s lost as a result of all the physical activity that took place during her time on DWTS in late 2019. The former Fifth Harmony band member spoke about how she’s keeping the 10 pounds off while chatting with HollywoodLife and other reporters at the Warner Music Group Grammy Party on Thursday, January 23. “I actually just got a trainer and I’m coming for summer 2020!” she said. “And of course that’s my target for my tour, being in the best shape of my life so that way I can have endurance and everything. I’ve very, very excited. I can’t wait. Lots of good things, always working on myself and enjoying the ride. It’s been unreal.”

The San Antonio, Texas native has been seen in a variety of sexy outfits that expertly display the change her body experienced after competing on DWTS. She looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet and stage at Miss Universe 2019 on December 8. She stunned in a sparkly black dress that had a ton of silver embellishments before changing into a sparkly white bandeau top & wide-legged pants for her show-stopping performance.

Ally’s Time to Shine tour, which kicks off in Chicago on March 6, is something that she takes a ton of pride in to the point where she credited the ABC reality competition program for helping her get ready for it. “I am actually so excited because I feel like Dancing with the Stars prepared for the next phase of my life and my career, which is my headlining solo tour,” she revealed. “I’m going to take all that dance experience that I learned and gained on the show and apply it to my own show and make it the best and make it an experience that people have never seen before. It’s going to be mixing dancing with belting and singing and my heart out and everything in between.”

Even though Ally is proud of the weight she’s lost she still plans on indulging in items we all happen to crave often. “I love on Valentine’s day to stuff my face with pasta, pasta, pasta, bread then red wine,” she confessed. “I have to have that. And then chocolate. Oh my God. Like a chocolate lava cake or chocolate mousse. I’m getting hungry.”