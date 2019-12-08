Ally Brooke Stuns In Sparkly White Bandeau Top & Pants As She Opens Miss Universe 2019

Ally Brooke arrived at Miss Universe 2019 looking smoking hot in black before she switched things up style wise for her amazing performance.

She is here! Ally Brooke, 25, showed up to Miss Universe 2019 on December 8 in a sparkly black dress that had a ton of silver embellishments throughout and a pair of silvery heels that were simply to die for. The former Fifth Harmony songstress brought the heat with the sexy look that had a slit going up the left side of her leg. She opted to not wear any jewelry around her neck but did accessorize the overall ensemble with a chic bracelet and a fancy manicure for the biggest international beauty competition that took place domestically in Atlanta, Georgia (last year’s was all the way in Northaburi Province, Thailand).

Saving the best for last? Ally’s presence at Miss Universe wasn’t announced until two days before it happened! She expressed her excitement about being part of the major event on Instagram, saying “I did rehearsals today and it is so incredible seeing so many beautiful, diverse women gather together in one place and wear their country proudly. I’m so honored to be performing at the show.”

Perform she did as Ally opened up Miss Universe 2019 in a truly fashion-forward way! She emerged wearing a sparkly white bandeau top & wide-legged pants while belting out her song “Low-Key” that features Tyga (he wasn’t present for the show). The track acted as the debut single from her upcoming solo album that is set to drop sometime next year.

Ally kept the crowd going later on in her performance by singing her song “Higher” while the gorgeous contestants made their way to the stage! Fans of the Dancing with the Stars finalist loved every minute of it, with one writing “Ally you were amazing! Love ya girl!”

The San Antonio, Texas native is setting up for a big 2020 ahead of her. Not only will she be releasing her debut album but she’ll also be embarking on her first ever solo tour! The Time to Shine tour kicks off at Gramercy Theatre in New York City on March 16.