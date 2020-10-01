Chelsea Houska’s Son Watson, 3, Cozies Up With Little Sister Layne, 2, In Adorable New Pic

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s latest photo of their son, Watson and daughter, Layne is the cutest thing you’ll see all day! The sweet siblings posed outdoors where Watson put a protective arm around his little sis!

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer make the cutest kids! The pregnant Teen Mom 2 star, 29, and the fitness professional, 32, shared the same photo of their son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2, to Instagram this week. The adorable duo was pictured posing in a sunny field with the biggest smiles on their faces. Watson, who held onto his sister’s shoulders in the snap, stood tall behind Layne.

“Are you KIDDING ME,” Chelsea wrote in the caption of her photo, which was posted on September 30. She added a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Cole shared the same snap to his Instagram one day prior, with the caption, “These Two!!!!”

The couple will soon be parents of four after the New Year. Chelsea announced her fourth pregnancy (a baby girl!) via Instagram on August 5, writing, “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021.” The latter message was accompanied by a photo of a piece of wood with each of the family’s names written on it — “Cole, Chelsea, Aubree, Watson, Layne, Baby”. In his own post, Cole wrote, “The Grand Finale. (We think.) Baby No. 4.” Chelsea shares a daughter, Aubree Lind-DeBoer, 10, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. She later hyphenated Aubree’s last name to include Cole’s.

Just one day after she revealed her pregnancy news, Chelsea shared the first photo of her growing bump — and she was absolutely glowing! In mid-september, Chelsea celebrated the “almost halfway mark” in her fourth pregnancy with a cute baby bump photo (seen below).

Chelsea previously revealed that the couple knows the sex of their baby. However, they haven’t shared the news with fans. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Chelsea teased a name her and her husband have picked out. “We do have a name picked, but we’re not going to tell anybody. We had the same name picked out for a boy and a girl, so it’s definitely like a unisex name,” she said.