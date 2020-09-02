Pregnant Chelsea Houska Teases The ‘Unisex’ Name She & Cole DeBoer Picked For Their Unborn Baby Girl

Mother-to-be Chelsea Houska chatted with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about some of her baby plans as she and husband Cole DeBoer are gearing up for another little one!

Chelsea Houska, 29, and Cole DeBoer, 32, are two of the many couples who happily announced that they are expecting during quarantine. The Teen Mom 2 stars revealed their joyous baby news in early August on Instagram, with Chelsea posting a photo of all of their names on the wall (Chelsea, Cole and their children Aubree, Watson and Layne) with their 4th child (who will be a girl) added at the bottom. “(I’m) So excited,” she told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Before I got pregnant, I was like, ‘Should we talk to the doctor and figure out if this is even a good time?’”

Chelsea then touched on the state of the COVID world we live in today as it relates to her getting pregnant. “You know, with everything going on, my doctor was super reassuring and told us everything would be fine and not to put life on hold or anything like that,” she said. “So we felt really comfortable, but, you know, the kids are excited. We’re excited.”

She also teased what their baby girl’s name will be but are keeping it hush hush for now. “We do have a name picked, but we’re not going to tell anybody,” Chelsea admitted. “We had the same name picked out for a boy and a girl, so it’s definitely like a unisex name.”

Chelsea and Cole still have a while to go in this pregnancy as she just began her second trimester. Her fellow Teen Mom 2 costar Kailyn Lowry, 28, just became a mother-of-four herself earlier this summer when she gave birth to another boy on July 30.

“She’s such a good mom and a good person, I definitely would go to her for advice,” Chelsea told us about Kailyn. “Having four kids is scary. So now, having someone I know who also has four kids, it’s nice to have someone that I can reach out to if I need some advice.”