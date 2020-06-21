Chelsea Houska Rocks Daisy Dukes During Fun Get Together With Daughter Aubree, 10, & Friends

‘Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska shared a light-hearted photo of herself looking amazing in a stylish summer outfit while posing and smiling with her daughter Aubree and a small group of friends.

It looks like Chelsea Houska, 28, is already getting her summer off to a great start! The Teen Mom 2 star shared a new Instagram selfie to her page on June 20 and it looked like it could be straight out of a magazine! In the snapshot, a smiling Chelsea can be seen posing in a cute white tie-dye tank top, ripped Daisy Dukes, checkered slip-ons, and round sunglasses as she gives a peace sign to the camera. She is also joined by her adorable daughter Aubree, 10, who is wearing a T-shirt and her own Daisy Dukes, and several other happy friends.

“I suuuuure love these people 🥰,” Chelsea captioned the pic. Fans were quick to comment on the new photo and in addition to compliments for the reality beauty, there were compliments for Aubree as well. “Aubrey [sic] is such a lady!! 😍 time sure flies! Stay safe and blessed, mama,” one follower wrote while another asked, “Why is Aubz growing up on us 😭 She’s literally to your shoulder. Sweet gal 💕😍”

Before Chelsea posted her latest group pic, she’s been making headlines for sharing some photos of the South Dakota home that’s being built for her her and her family, including her husband Cole DeBoer. In a May 15 Instagram pic, Cole can be seen standing in an open wooden frame of the house while looking outside at some pretty green trees.

When the lovebirds’ home is finished, it’s sure to be full of a lot of fun times with their children. In addition to Aubree, whom Chelsea shares with ex Adam Lind, Chelsea is a mom to two kids with Cole, including Watson, 3, and Layne, 1. Between family meals, games, and other activities, a new home with a lot of space and protection sounds like the perfect set up for the party of five!

Parts of Chelsea’s life can be seen on Teen Mom 2, which she’s been a part of since 2011, but in Nov., the mom-of-three opened up about if and when she’d ever leave the show. “I feel like we would eventually get— I don’t feel it now — but I’ve been through ups and downs, where I’m like ‘Can I keep doing this? Is this healthy for my mental state?’ You go back and forth,” she said on the Nov. 12 episode of the Don’t Tell Mom podcast.

“We’re in such a good place now, we enjoy it,” she continued. “But if it ever got to a place where it was not healthy for us, [we would be done].”