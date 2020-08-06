Chelsea Houska Posts First Baby Bump Photo On Instagram In Mirror Selfie — See Pic

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Chelsea Houska has offered fans their first glimpse at her growing baby bump, after announcing she was expecting her fourth child with husband Cole DeBoer!

Chelsea Houska, 28, has shared the first snap of her baby bump, after announcing she’s expecting her fourth child. “Hiiiii little babe,” Chelsea captioned the sweet Instagram selfie on August 6, which showed her rocking tight grey bike shorts, and an oversized white tee. The Teen Mom 2 star clapped back at a hater in the comments section of the pic who wrote, “Omg another baby keep your legs closed god damn.” She swiftyly replied, “These [legs] stay open for my husband.” Chelsea also responded to another fan who asked whether she was “hoping for a girl or for a boy” this time around. “We know what we are having!! Will announce soon,” she responded.

Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer, 32, both shared the exciting news that she’s expecting in a post on August 5. “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of all of their names on the wall (Chelsea, Cole and their children Aubree, Watson and Layne) with their 4th child added at the bottom. Aw! Her hunky husband shared the same pic with a very cute caption. “The Grand Finale! (We Think ) Baby #4.”

She and Cole began dating way back in 2014 before eventually tying the knot two years later. It became a baby bonanza for them later on in their relationship as they welcomed son Watson in January 2017 and daughter Layne in August 2018. Chelsea shares her eldest child Aubree with ex Adam Lind.

The adorable couple have been keeping fans updated on all aspects of their lives over the past few months while self isolating with their family. Chelsea shared a sneak peak of the house they are building (which more than likely will come with a room for the newest member of their cute clan) back in June.