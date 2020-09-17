Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer’s Daughter Layne, 2, ‘Melts’ Her Dad’s Heart In Sweet New Snap

Cole DeBoer’s daughter, Layne, has him wrapped around her tiny finger! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ said his two-year-old absolutely ‘melts’ his heart in an adorable Instagram post.

Have you ever seen anything sweeter than this? Teen Mom 2 star Cole DeBoer posted the most adorable photo of his daughter, Layne DeBoer on Instagram, and it’s clear that he’s head over heels for his little girl. The photo, which you can see below, shows two-year-old Layne holding a kitten in her arms, the biggest smile on her face. Layne has the messed up hair every toddler sports after nap time, and is wearing a tiny, camouflage hoodie and rain boots.

Cole captioned the precious photo, “Our our sweet little Layne sure loves her cats! Ugh she melts my heart that’s for sure.” He added crying and heart emoji and tagged his wife (and Layne’s mom), Chelsea Houska. His Instagram followers flocked to the comments section, and couldn’t get over how much little Layne looks like her 11-year-old sister, Aubree Lind-Deboer.

“Literally Aubree’s mini,” one follower commented. “She’s so beautiful like her mommy and sister.” Other commenters swore that she was all Cole. “Oh her look like her daddy sooo sweeett,” a commenter wrote. “She looks so much like Cole here wow,” another fan added. Cole’s about to welcome another mini-me with Chelsea. The Teen Mom 2 star is pregnant with another girl and is currently in her second trimester.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Chelsea teased a name she and Cole were considering for their unborn daughter. “We do have a name picked, but we’re not going to tell anybody,” Chelsea admitted. “We had the same name picked out for a boy and a girl, so it’s definitely like a unisex name.” Taylor? Alex? The possibilities are endless!