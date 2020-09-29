‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’: Courtney & Eric Reveal The Big ‘Setback’ They Had During Quarantine

‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ returns with new episodes on Sept. 28. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Courtney and Eric Waldrop about quarantining with 9 kids, what was ‘hard’ about quarantine, and more.

Your favorite family of 11 is back! Courtney and Eric Waldrop, along with their 3 “big boys” and sextuplets, will be facing uncharted waters in the upcoming episodes of Sweet Home Sextuplets. In the middle of filming, production stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like most of the world, the Waldrops went into quarantine. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Courtney and Eric about what it was like quarantining with 9 kids.

“It was not just a quarantine. We were also quarantined in our mobile home,” Courtney admitted. “We were in the middle of remodeling when the quarantine hit, so it kind of stopped everything. We had to stop construction. We were counting down the days until we were going to get to the back in our house, so it was a setback for us. It was all 11 of us in our mobile home. The only good thing about it is right around quarantine the weather started getting nicer, and we basically just started living outside. We would just go in to eat, nap, and sleep. Other than that, we played outside all day long just to have some room and run around and play.”

The couple and their kids moved back into their home in July. They were initially supposed to move back in around April. Months of quarantine took the Waldrops back to a “slower pace of life,” and Courtney said they “really needed that.” Eric added, “During quarantine the big boys and I, we’d go fishing and do a lot of things that we weren’t able to do when baseball was shut down. I mean, that was a good thing in our eyes to kind of slow life down, be able to do things that we can’t do whenever we’re in the grind of the normalcy of sports.”

However, there were aspects of quarantine that were difficult for Courtney and Eric. “No one was coming over, and people do come over and help me,” Courtney revealed. “My mom and dad are in and out constantly. Friends and family are in and out constantly, and there was a good chunk of time that nobody was coming over. That was hard.” Even though their lives are somewhat back to normal with sports and school, Courtney noted that “my kids have even kind of made reference a few times that they would like to go back on quarantine so that they can fish some more.”

When we last saw the adorable sextuplets, Courtney was trying to work on potty training them. It didn’t happen, but she knows it will when she and the babies are ready. “There has not been any progress,” Courtney said. “In all honesty, I just kind of stopped because I thought, okay, they’re not ready. The biggest thing was that I was not ready. Our lives have been so crazy and busy since that episode that you saw where we were attempting to potty train that it was like, okay, let’s get focused on getting back in our house, getting things settled down, and then we will start potty training. So as of right now, no, we have not started potty training yet. It definitely is coming, and the girls could probably already be potty trained. It’s just more so a thing of I’m just not quite ready to take it on.” Sweet Home Sextuplets airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.