‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ Preview: Courtney’s ‘Concerned’ That The Kids Are ‘Hitting’ & ‘Biting’ Each Other

Courtney tells Eric that it’s time to introduce time out after the sextuplets start ‘hitting’ and ‘biting’ each other in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Sweet Home Sextuplets.’

Courtney and Eric Waldrop have their hands full with the sextuplets, who are getting bigger and more rambunctious by the day. Blu goes near a power outlet, and Courtney has to scoop him up before he gets hurt in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 30 episode of Sweet Home Sextuplets. Courtney tells Eric that Blu will not stop climbing on the table, and they’ve got to put a stop to it.

“Another thing that I’m so concerned about is that the babies have been hitting each other and biting each other,” Courtney admits to Eric. She thinks that it’s maybe time to introduce time out. “Everything with 6 babies is a whole new ball game compared to 1 or 2,” Eric says in a confessional with Courtney.

Courtney and Eric both know that they’re going to have to do something about the sextuplets before things get out of hand. There are 6 of them and only 2 parents! The sextuplets are in the Terrible Twos, that’s for sure!

“It’s going to be tough to do this, and it’s going to be a lot of trial and error,” Eric says. Courtney adds, “But we’ve gotta start somewhere.”

Courtney and Eric are no stranger to parenthood. Before the sextuplets arrived, the couple had already welcomed three kids: Saylor, now 11, and twins Bridge and Wales, now 8. The sextuplets — Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers, and Tag — just turned 2 years old in Dec. 2019.

This season on Sweet Home Sextuplets, the Waldrops take on major home renovations. The sextuplets are also starting preschool early, which Courtney and Eric hope will facilitate their continued development. With money a little tight during home renovations, the family decides to hold one birthday extravaganza for all 9 kids, since their birthdays all fall within a month of each other. Sweet Home Sextuplets airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.