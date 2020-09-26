See Pics
Hollywood Life

Charlize Theron Confesses Her ‘Heart Belongs’ To Adorable Daughters Jackson, 8 & August, 3 – See Pic

Charlize Theron Daughter
BACKGRID
Charlize Theron Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018 WEARING GIVENCHY SHOES BY CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Charlize Theron arrives for dinner with her two children Jackson and August at Nobu in Malibu.Pictured: Charlize TheronBACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Charlize Theron shops at Bristol Farms with her children, Jackson and August amid the full state lockdown in California due to COVID-19 **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 20 Mar 2020 Pictured: Charlize Theron, Jackson Theron, August Theron. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA633497_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Charlize Theron has dinner with her two children Jackson and August at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Charlize Theron BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Evening Writer

Charlize Theron wished her ‘two beautiful powerhouses,’ Jackson and August, a happy Daughter’s Day on Instagram! For the tribute, the ‘Bombshell’ star put together a photo slideshow of her sweet children.

Charlize Theron, 45, celebrated Daughter’s Day with the cutest post on Instagram! For the special day on Sept. 25, the Atomic Blonde star shared a slideshow filled with adorable photos of her daughters Jackson, 8, and August, 3. Charlize cuddled with her girls in front of a birthday cake in the front slide, and the rest of the post revealed just as cute memories: the girls smiling on a boat, sipping from cereal bowls, and sharing a sweet kiss!

Charlize also left a sentimental note in her Daughter Day’s post: “My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same.” And, of course, she added the hashtag #NationalDaughtersDay with a red heart emoji! The heartwarming post also melted celebrities’ hearts, like actress January Jones who commented, “Awww three beauties. You’re so lucky babe.” Comedian Chelsea Handler gushed, “I love all 3” (referring to Charlize as well), while model Helena Christensen wrote, “Awwww such beautiful girls.”

It’s rare for Charlize to share photos of her little family, but she did post a screenshot of her and the girls in a Zoom call for her “first virtual birthday party” on Aug. 7. The iconic trio were all smiles as they celebrated Charlize’s 45th birthday with loved ones (including Charlize’s mom and her daughters’ grandma, Gerda Maritz). Charlize and her daughters are also rarely pictured in public, but were seen having a family outing to Nobu — a favorite sushi restaurant among celebrities in Malibu — in June, amid quarantine. Charlize and her oldest daughter, Jackson, coordinated in black blazers and dresses, while August also dressed up in a cute jacket!

Charlize Theron Daughters
Charlize Theron with her daughters, August and Jackson, during a dinner outing in Malibu on June 20, 2020. (Photo Credit: BACKGRID)

Charlize has done an incredible job as a single mother raising her two children, after adopting Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015. The Oscar-winning actress loves her life with her two daughters, and can’t even imagine sharing their home with a spouse! “I never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me,” Charlize, who hasn’t dated anyone since she split with Sean Penn in 2015, said in a June episode of The Howard Stern Show. She then credited “the lives” of her children for being the reason she’s “never been lonely” or “felt alone.”