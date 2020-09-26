Charlize Theron Confesses Her ‘Heart Belongs’ To Adorable Daughters Jackson, 8 & August, 3 – See Pic

Charlize Theron wished her ‘two beautiful powerhouses,’ Jackson and August, a happy Daughter’s Day on Instagram! For the tribute, the ‘Bombshell’ star put together a photo slideshow of her sweet children.

Charlize Theron, 45, celebrated Daughter’s Day with the cutest post on Instagram! For the special day on Sept. 25, the Atomic Blonde star shared a slideshow filled with adorable photos of her daughters Jackson, 8, and August, 3. Charlize cuddled with her girls in front of a birthday cake in the front slide, and the rest of the post revealed just as cute memories: the girls smiling on a boat, sipping from cereal bowls, and sharing a sweet kiss!

Charlize also left a sentimental note in her Daughter Day’s post: “My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same.” And, of course, she added the hashtag #NationalDaughtersDay with a red heart emoji! The heartwarming post also melted celebrities’ hearts, like actress January Jones who commented, “Awww three beauties. You’re so lucky babe.” Comedian Chelsea Handler gushed, “I love all 3” (referring to Charlize as well), while model Helena Christensen wrote, “Awwww such beautiful girls.”

It’s rare for Charlize to share photos of her little family, but she did post a screenshot of her and the girls in a Zoom call for her “first virtual birthday party” on Aug. 7. The iconic trio were all smiles as they celebrated Charlize’s 45th birthday with loved ones (including Charlize’s mom and her daughters’ grandma, Gerda Maritz). Charlize and her daughters are also rarely pictured in public, but were seen having a family outing to Nobu — a favorite sushi restaurant among celebrities in Malibu — in June, amid quarantine. Charlize and her oldest daughter, Jackson, coordinated in black blazers and dresses, while August also dressed up in a cute jacket!

Charlize has done an incredible job as a single mother raising her two children, after adopting Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015. The Oscar-winning actress loves her life with her two daughters, and can’t even imagine sharing their home with a spouse! “I never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me,” Charlize, who hasn’t dated anyone since she split with Sean Penn in 2015, said in a June episode of The Howard Stern Show. She then credited “the lives” of her children for being the reason she’s “never been lonely” or “felt alone.”