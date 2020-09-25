Tory Lanez Admits To Having A ‘Crush On Kylie’ Jenner In New Song ‘Queen And Slim’

Tory Lanez rapped about his feelings for Kylie Jenner in his new song ‘Queen And Slim’ from his album ‘DAYSTAR,’ rapping on the song that Kylie did ‘excite’ him the night that Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the feet.

Tory Lanez, 28, admitted to being attracted to Kylie Jenner, 23, on his surprise new album DAYSTAR. In the song “Queen And Slim” off the 17-track album, Tory recollects the night that Megan Thee Stallion, 25, was shot in the feet. The rapper outlines the situation when all three were hanging out at a party in the Hollywood Hills. Tory raps, “Me and Kylie still off in the pool / We just chillin’, kickin’ sh*t, was cool / Both of us didn’t know you was trippin’.”

The rapper goes on, explaining to the unidentified person the song is intended for, “Even though I got a crush on Kylie, I woulda left with you if I knew you was dippin’ for the simple reason / You invited me but I can’t act like shawty didn’t excite me.” Although Tory never names her directly, the song seemingly outlines the early morning events of July 12, where Megan was shot in the feet following a Hollywood Hills party, at which Tory, Megan, and Kylie were together, though Kylie was not in the car at the time Megan was allegedly shot in the feet around 4:30 a.m.

Prior to dropping the album on September 24, Tory tweeted, “To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence ….but respectfully .. I got time today ……,” he then wrote the time “9 PM PST,” indicating when the music would become available. The album is the first time Tory has addressed the events of July 12, where he was arrested and booked by the Los Angeles Police Department for being in possession of a concealed gun.

To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 24, 2020

Roughly two weeks following the incident, which initially reported that Megan had cut her feet on shards of glass, the “WAP” hitmaker took to social media to make her first statement on the events that took place. “I was shot…in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s*** taken out, to get the bullets taken out. And it was super scary,” Megan described of her injuries. The rapper also told her loyal fans that it was the “worst experience of [her] life.”

Though she did not name Tory in her July 27 address, Megan did mention Tory by name on her August 20 Instagram Live, alleging that he was the one who shot her. “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and s***…stop lying.” Megan also told her fans that she was compliant with police, and tried to “spare” Tory for his alleged actions.

“Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him [at the time]…I go through so much s*** on a daily basis anyways,” she said in the same video. “[Tory’s] not in jail because I didn’t tell the [police] what happened, and I should have. I’m smart. I didn’t have to spare [Tory]. But I did. And I’m done.” Since making her statement, Megan has taken time to heal both physically and emotionally from the traumatic events. On September 24, she announced via Instagram that she would be the musical guest for the first new episode of the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live along with host Chris Rock.