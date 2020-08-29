Megan Thee Stallion didn’t skip a beat as she busted a move while performing song ‘Freak Nasty,’ just 6 weeks after being shot & having bullets surgically removed!

Megan Thee Stallion, 25, never ceases to amaze us! The Houston-born star made her return to the stage on Saturday, Aug. 26 with a virtually produced concert for Jay Z‘s streaming platform Tidal and absolutely slayed. While performing her tune “Freak Nasty” off of her 2018 EP Tina Snow, Megan sashayed around the stage in high heels as she proceeded to dance and twerk. Her moves were seriously impressive given the concert was just six weeks after she was shot in both feet on July 12 in Los Angeles, which required her to have the bullets surgically removed.

The “WAP” rapper looked incredible as she rocked a black embroidered lingerie ensemble featuring various crystal and gold embellishments. She paired the mesh look with a pair of glittery to-the-knee boots, featuring a platform and what appeared to be a 4″ heel. With her hair black in a sleek braid, she finished her look with her signature metallic smokey eye and sparkly over-the-elbow gloves.

Megan thee Stallion pays tribute to Black lives taken due to police brutality during her virtual concert. #MeganTheeStallionLive pic.twitter.com/JgVknX8yMx — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) August 29, 2020

Before jumping into her signature hit “Hot Girl Summer,” Megan paused the concert for a moving tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. The names of Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake and many others who’ve tragically lost their lives to police violence flashed across the screen as Megan’s dancers stood with their fists to the air. “Why is it so hard being Black in America?” a second slide read.

After speculation online, Megan confirmed she was shot in an emotional Instagram post from July 15. ”On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” she wrote. In video from the evening, a barefoot Megan can be seen leaving bloody footprints as she exited a black SUV and “backed up” as per police orders. Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, 28, was arrested after the incident for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

“I was never arrested…This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy,” Megan also wrote. On July 17, she also shared a tweet about the shooting. “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” she posted.