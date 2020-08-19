Megan The Stallion took to Instagram to share photos of her wounds after being shot in the foot, and had a message for the haters believing “lies” about the traumatic incident.

After weeks of speculation from internet haters, Megan Thee Stallion has provided proof on Instagram that she was shot in the foot. The “WAP” rapper, 25, shared a photo on August 19 of the massive bullet wound on her heel, as well as a pic of two doctors stitching her up at the hospital, which you can see below. Warning: the images are graphic. She also wrote a lengthy message to those who accused her of faking the shooting.

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh*t Y’ALL make up… I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot?” Megan wrote on Instagram.

“Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed, sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like two weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate ‘WAP’ going number 1,” she continued. “I usually don’t address internet bullsh*t but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

Megan was shot on July 15 while leaving a house party in the Hollywood Hills in an SUV with Tory Lanez and her best friend/assistant, Kelsey Nicole. Tory, 27, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is a felony. After the traumatic incident, Megan took to Instagram to issue a statement:

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she wrote. ”On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.” She added that she was focusing on her recovery.