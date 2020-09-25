Tory Lanez Breaks Silence On Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In New Song ‘Money Over Fallouts’

Over 2 months after Megan Thee Stallion was shot, Tory Lanez addressed the incident with several lyrics in a song off his newly released album ‘DAYSTAR.’

Tory Lanez, 28, has broken his silence about the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, 25. The Canadian rapper addressed the incident on Thursday, Sept. 24 in his just-released song “Money Over Fallouts.” The song — which is one of 17 tracks on his latest album DAYSTAR — opens with audio clips of media talking and speculating about what happened with Megan. “Megan, people tryin’ to frame me for a shooting/How the f– you get shot in yo foot it don’t hit no bones or tendons? How the f— is your team tryna’ pay me in millions?” he says. In another part of the song, he raps, “I ain’t charged with no cases” and “Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on a affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest.”

Earlier in the day, Tory hinted that he would finally speak about what happened. “To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence ….,” he tweeted to his 1.9 million followers earlier in the day. “but respectfully .. I got time today ……,” he then wrote, including the time “9 PM PST.” This marks the first time Tory has publicly acknowledged the July 12 incident, which the Los Angeles Police Department reported occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the Hollywood Hills. The same night, Tory was arrested and booked for being in possession of a concealed gun.

To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 24, 2020

Megan tearfully acknowledged being shot on July 27, describing it as the “worst experience of my life.” The “Savage” rapper declined to name Tory at the time, but clarified that she did not cut her feet on broken glass, which was what was originally reported. “I was shot…in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s— taken out, to get the bullets taken out. And it was super scary,” she added. On the night of the incident, a barefoot Megan could be seen leaving bloody footprint as she exited a black SUV and put her hands up for police officers.

Megan Thee Stallion confirms that Tory Lanez shot her while she was trying to walk away after an argument. He’s done. pic.twitter.com/sqpTAY2pmQ — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 21, 2020

The Houston-based rapper — who was just named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people — later alleged that Tory was the one who shot her. “Yes…Tory shot me,” she boldly alleged on Aug. 20 via Instagram Live. “You shot me. and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and s—…stop lying,” Megan then said, address Tory directly. She explained to her followers that she wasn’t forthcoming with police that night about what happened out of fear of what else could happen.

“Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him [at the time]…I go through so much s— on a daily basis anyways,” she said in the same video. “[Tory’s] not in jail because I didn’t tell the [police] what happened, and I should have. I’m smart. I didn’t have to spare [Tory]. But I did. And I’m done,” she then said. Just six weeks after being shoot and having the bullets surgically removed, Megan returned to the stage for an epic virtual concert on Tidal. The star didn’t skip a beat as she showed off her on point dance moves in a killer pair of 4″ heels.