Machine Gun Kelly & Halsey Push Aside Past Drama To Team Up For Pop Punk Jam: Listen

It seems Halsey was able to ‘forget’ the messy drama between her, Machine Gun Kelly, and G-Eazy, because she joined MGK for his new pop-punk track, ‘Forget Me Too’ and it brought us right back to the hey-day of early 2000’s pop punk.

Time certainly does heal all wounds. Machine Gun Kelly dropped Tickets To My Downfall, his highly-anticipated punk/rock/hip-hop hybrid album, on Sept. 25. While the album boasts collaborations with blink-182’s Travis Barker, Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, and Iann Dior, one particular track is interesting to anyone familiar with MGK’s history of feuds. Halsey, 25, joined MGK for “Forget Me Too,” a pop punk anthem that could’ve fit right in on a playlist filled with Blink 182 and Simple Plan jams. MGK and Halsey unleashed their angst in this track that you can’t help but pretend to play the air guitar to — but none of that angst was directed at one another.

Can’t believe it took 7 years for us to do it but @machinegunkelly + I finally have a song together and it’s perfect! “Forget Me Too” is out now on “Tickets to my Downfall”! https://t.co/OKXpD4krtX — h (@halsey) September 25, 2020

Despite her past beef with MGK, Halsey was ecstatic about her collaboration with the rapper-turned-rock star. “Can’t believe it took 7 years for us to do it but @machinegunkelly + I finally have a song together and it’s perfect!,” the pop star tweeted shortly after the song’s release.

This collaboration comes years after Halsey got caught in some drama between MGK and her ex, G-Eazy. In 2017, MGK posted two pictures of him with Halsey on his Instagram. The photos, now deleted, show them together on a beach and hanging out in a group setting. The photos sparked speculation that these two were more than friends. In late 2017, Halsey began dating G-Eazy, but they split in July 2018. That month, when someone brought up the picture of her with MGK on the beach, she said, “I’m not with anyone. That photo is 2 years old. Everyone mind they damn business.”

Usually, that would be the end of it, but it turns out that these two boys are all about the messy drama. During an August 2018 freestyle with DJ Funkmaster Flex, MGK took shots at G-Eazy and claim he had sex with Halsey. “Let’s just keep it G/ Only Eazy I f-ck with is E/ I seen he’s dyed his hair and got a hanging earring/ I f-cked his girl now he look like me/ This shit overbearing/ How dare him, I dare him/Don’t think about comparin’/ Now turn that frat rap off/I’m gettin’ sick of hearing.”

G-Eazy responded shortly afterward with, “Bad Boy.” On the diss track, Eazy raps, per Genius, “MGK, please stop trolling me, get over me / You wanna be me, you’re mad that you’re not as big as me / I’m everywhere, I’m your nightmare, you can’t get rid of me / Call a Uber, turn on the radio, mad you’re hearing me / ‘Him & I’s’ on, mad you’re listening to Halsey sing to me.”

In a late September 2018 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God asked if MGK “really smash [G-Eazy’s] girl,” per Paper. “Yes! Many of them,” responded MGK, and when pressed on whether or not he had sex with Halsey, MGK said, “Absolutely.” Shortly afterward, Halsey tweeted, “How *absolutely* pathetic,” which many took was a response to MGK’s claims. Ultimately, it was Eminem, of all people, who got these two dudes to call a truce.

how *absolutely* pathetic. — h (@halsey) September 20, 2018

Since all of that went down, Halsey has gone on to have romances with Yungblud and Evan Peters. Machine Gun Kelly has struck up a romance with Megan Fox (he even had her star in his “My Bloody Valentine” music video.) G-Eazy, for his part, has also moved on. He and Ashley Benson have struck up a relationship after she split from Cara Delevinge.