Machine Gun Kelly Slams G-Eazy Over Reuniting Halsey & Looking Like him: See Diss

Machine Gun Kelly made a potty-mouthed comment about Halsey then shaded G-Eazy for his copycat looks, before editing the diss! Lucky for you, we have the original, here.

After Machine Gun Kelly, 28, dissed G-Eazy, 29, on Hot 97 with Funk Flex, he wasn’t too pleased by his rival’s response. G-Eazy dropped a diss track called “Bad Boy” on Aug. 31, in which he directly called out MGK. So, to return the favor, the blonde rapper quoted his own bars from his earlier radio appearance! MGK compiled a slideshow of side-by-side pictures of him and G-Eazy, both blonde, and both with a similar taste in clothes, then went for a particularly soft spot of G-Eazy’s: Halsey, 23. “I f*cked his girl now he looks like me this sh*t overbearing #miniME#stoplyingaboutFINLAND#alllyourfriendsknow,” the original tweet read. Later, he edited out the reference to what could be Halsey, so that it now just reads, “🤦‍♂️ #miniME#stoplyingaboutFINLAND#alllyourfriendsknow 😂😂😂.”

Okay, let’s unpack this beef, because it’s double-layered. MGK’s reference about doing the deed with G-Eazy’s “girl” comes after evidence surfaced of G-Eazy and Halsey hanging out again after their breakup, which Halsey announced on July 3. They were photographed holding hands leaving an after-party following the MTV VMAs on Aug. 20, and a video even surfaced on Aug. 23 of Halsey jamming out at her “ex” boyfriend’s concert in Ohio! So, why would MGK care? Well, a few days before Halsey publicized her breakup with G-Eazy, her and MGK — whom were rumored to be dating in early 2017 — were photographed looking buddy-buddy (but no PDA) outside a Hollywood nightclub on June 28. Awkward, especially because G-Eazy shortly dyed his hair blonde like MGK’s afterwards, which he flaunted for the first time at the 2018 ESPY Awards on July 18.

Now, on to the #stoplyingaboutFINLAND hashtag in MGK’s caption. The OG blonde rapper flat out denied the alleged events that G-Eazy detailed in several verses on “Bad Boy”: “We did like 30 shows together out in Europe / You mugged me but you never spoke, never tried to square up / Until that night in Finland, I said we got shit to clear up / You got sentimental and you almost start to tear up / You told me how you fucked with me, and you ain’t have no problems.” Yikes! Now, see the diss that those verses prompted:

Now, we’ll wait and see what G-Eazy’s response will be, if he has one! He’s really coming after MGK hard. He called out the younger rapper directly in his other verses, rapping, “Someone might’a lit a fire inside the soul of me / Your shots just graze me, I’m standing, they put a hole in me / I answer to no one, nobody can get control of me / MGK please stop trolling me, get over me / You wanna be me, you’re mad that you’re not as big as me / I’m everywhere, I’m your nightmare, you can’t get rid of me.”