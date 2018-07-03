Was Halsey’s relationship with G-Eazy in trouble long before their split? Just days before confirming their breakup, Halsey was spotted with her former beau Machine Gun Kelly! See photos of their reunion here!

Move over Ariana Grande, because Halsey really has no tears left to cry because she’s already moving on. The “Bad At Love” singer was photographed looking really cozy with her ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on June 28 just a few days before she split with G-Eazy. In the photos, Halsey and Machine can be seen smiling and talking outside of Hollywood nightclub Poppy. Halsey looked rocker chic in a fitted black dress paired with high-heeled leather boots. She pulled her green tresses back in a sleek bun and wore hoop earrings. Machine also looked cool in a black bomber with metallic balloon pants.

For those of you who don’t know, Halsey and Machine seemingly confirmed their relationship in April of 2017. And while it’s unclear as to when they broke up, we can assume it was before August because that’s when Halsey posted a picture of herself with G-Eazy with the caption “Baby.” G-Eazy and Halsey appeared to be very happy as they made several red carpet appearances together including the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. But, clearly that was short lived as well. “I normally keep this kind of thing private, but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans,” Halsey wrote on Instagram.

“G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time,” Halsey continued.

So, maybe her outing with Machine wasn’t serious after all. Nevertheless, we wish Halsey and G-Eazy the best during this time