Jamie Foxx Flirts With Former TV Love Garcelle Beauvais: We ‘Should Have Been Together’ In Real Life

Former ‘Jamie Foxx Show’ co-stars Jamie Foxx & Garcelle Beauvais had a super flirty reunion on her podcast, as Jamie confessed to giving Garcelle’s exes a tough time!

Jamie Foxx, 52, reminisced about what could have been with his ex Jamie Foxx Show co-star Garcelle Beauvais, 53! It all started when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star pointed out Jamie didn’t seem too give “attention” to any men that have been in her life on her Going To Bed With Garcelle podcast. “By the way, you never really give any guy that I’m with any real attention,” Garcelle said to Jamie, who she worked with on the WB comedy from 1996 – 2001. The pair played love interests on the series throughout the five-year run.

“Because me and you, we should’ve been together. So every time I see him, I was like: “Damn, I f—– up’,” Jamie confessed. Although he didn’t name any of Garcelle’s exes in particular, she was married to Daniel Saunders ​from 1991 – 2000, then to agent Mike Nilon from 2001 – 2011. Garcelle and Mike share 12-year-old twin boys Jax and Jaid together. Jamie even confessed to giving Garcelle’s exes “real s—– looks” which the actress was well aware of. “I feel it! I feel it and they feel it,” she said. As for Jamie, he was most recently in a relationship with Katie Holmes, 41, until their 2019 split.

The pair — who are obviously still very close — went on to joke about their longstanding friendship. “We’re in a relationship forever,” the newly-crowned reality star said, also joking that he’s “hung like a horse.” We hope the kids weren’t listening for that one! Despite knowing each other for over 25 years, the duo confirmed they never had a romantic fling. “It’s funny ’cause when we worked together we had made a pact that we weren’t gonna date because it would be awkward. If it didn’t work out and we still have to work together, that would be…,” The Real host trailed off.

Shortly before the Jamie Foxx Show ended, Garcelle found herself engaged to now ex-husband Mike. “So I got engaged two weeks before the show wrapped and he was like: ‘You couldn’t wait?'” Garcelle laughed, remembering when she told Jamie the news. “Now we’re like brother and sister, and it’s – we have a great relationship so I wouldn’t wanna mess that up,” she added. Jamie and Garcelle also worked on his 2013 movie White House Down, where they played the President and First Lady of the United States.