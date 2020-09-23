Cody Simpson Goes On A Juice Date With Mystery Woman 1 Mo. After Miley Cyrus Split

Just one month after his split from Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson was photographed out and about with a gorgeous, unidentified woman on Sept. 22!

Cody Simpson, 23, wasn’t alone for his juice run on Sept. 22 — he was joined by a stunning brunette! The pair hit up Moon Juice in Los Angeles together, and they sat quite close at table while sipping on their drinks. The mystery woman rocked pigtails and a red baseball cap, along with jeans and plain black tanktop. Photographers caught the two spending time together on the outing.

This is the first time that Cody has been publicly linked to another woman since his split from Miley Cyrus at the end of the summer. The two were together for 10 months when it was revealed that they had broken up in late August. “We’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people we want to be,” Miley explained at the time. “Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be in our lives, what we want to do with our lives.”

Miley and Cody, who’ve been friends for more than ten years, got together in Oct. 2019. The romance followed Miley’s divorce from Liam Hemsworth and subsequent split from Kaitlynn Carter, who she dated for about six weeks. The pair got serious pretty quickly, but Miley has recently made it clear that she doesn’t think she’ll ever be the type to really want to settle down. “I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone,” she sings in her 2020 song, “Midnight Sky.” “I don’t need to be loved by you.”

Despite the breakup, though, Miley and Cody’s friendship has not been affected. He publicly congratulated her when she released “Midnight Sky,” and she said in an interview that the two will “always be friends.” Plus, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the exes have been keeping in touch since their split.

“They have handled their breakup with complete maturity and are on great terms,” our source explained. “They will continue to talk to each other and hang out again. Cody has Miley’s back and is there for her whenever she needs it.”