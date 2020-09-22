Ariel Winter’s Hair Makeover: ‘Modern Family’ Star Rocks New Pink Locks — Before & After Pics

Ariel Winter has been loving changing up her hair color now that ‘Modern Family’ has come to an end. She’s gone from brunette to red to platinum blonde, and now is rocking pink locks for fall.

Ariel Winter‘s hair color seems to change with the seasons. In the spring she was a red head, then in the summer went Khalesi level blonde. Now she’s sporting pink hair and looks so pretty with the new color. She actually dyed it over Labor Day weekend, sharing the first photos via Instagram on Sept. 7. But now she’s taking the look out on the town for a day of shopping in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, the first day of fall.

The 22-year-old is apparently into caring for her new hair, as she went shopping at The Hair Shop, carrying a bag of products out to her black Tesla. The actress went makeup free while running errands, letting her natural beauty show. Ariel dressed casually in a maroon long sleeve oversized shirt, grey leggings and black ballet flats.

Ariel’s dressed down appearance was a far cry from her glammed up day look on Aug. 14 while running errands in North Hollywood with boyfriend Luke Benward, 25. She styled her then-blonde locks with curls on the sides and rocked super glam makeup. Ariel wore long-sleeved black top, a black leather mini skirt, and black heeled ankle boots. She also accessorized with a black choker that had pretty and sparkling rhinestones all over it.

For Luke, this is the fourth hair color change his girlfriend has done since they started dating in late 2019. She was a brunette as Modern Family finished up shooting it’s 11th and final season in early 2020. Once filming wrapped, she immediately dyed her hair red, as she had over the summer of 2019 during the show’s hiatus. Then came blonde and now pink. It must feel like he has a new girlfriend every time she changes up her look.

As we previously reported, “Ariel and Luke are going strong and they’ve definitely discussed their future together,” an insider told us. “Ariel not only sees long term potential in Luke, but she could see herself spending the rest of her life with him. Marriage has been a topic of discussion, but Luke’s younger sister, Gracie, 22, just got engaged, so she doubts Luke would be popping the question anytime soon. Plus, she knows if they’re going to be together forever, they have all the time in the world to figure things out so there’s no need to rush any of it or put a label on things. Ariel is super chill about it all and she’s just happy being with Luke.”