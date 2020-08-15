See Pic
Hollywood Life

Ariel Winter Rocks Leather Mini-Skirt & Rhinestone Choker While Out With BF Luke Benward

News Writer & Reporter

Ariel Winter stunned during an outing on Aug. 14 when she showed off a figure-flattering outfit that consisted of a long-sleeved black top, a matching leather skirt and a stylish rhinestone choker.

Ariel Winter, 22, was a gorgeous sight to see on Aug. 14 when she was spotted running errands in North Hollywood, CA while wearing a fashionable outfit. The Modern Family star looked great in a long-sleeved black top, a black leather mini skirt, and black heeled ankle boots. She also accessorized with a black choker that had pretty and sparkling rhinestones all over it.

Ariel Winter
The now blonde beauty was joined by her boyfriend Luke Benward, 25, during the outing. He looked handsome while dressed in a blue graphic T-shirt and dark blue pants. He also wore a baseball cap and sunglasses and appeared comfortable as he walked beside a car.

Luke Benward
Ariel and Luke’s latest outing comes after a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they have “definitely discussed” marriage. “Ariel and Luke are going strong and they’ve definitely discussed their future together,” the source said. “Ariel not only sees long term potential in Luke, but she could see herself spending the rest of her life with him.”

Although their feelings are serious, the source also said they aren’t looking to get hitched anytime soon. “Marriage has been a topic of discussion, but Luke’s younger sister, Gracie, 22, just got engaged last month, so she doubts Luke would be popping the question anytime soon,” the source explained. “Plus, she knows if they’re going to be together forever, they have all the time in the world to figure things out so there’s no need to rush any of it or put a label on things. Ariel is super chill about it all and she’s just happy being with Luke.”

The lovebirds were first spotted together in Oct. 2019 and they’ve been inseparable ever since. They were friends for years before they decided to make things romantic and Ariel is already close to Luke’s family, including Gracie, his mom Kenda, his dad Aaron, and his other sister Ella. “Luke is extremely tight with his family, they do dinners together every week and go to church together on Sundays,” another source EXCLUSIVELY explained. “They’re basically the perfect family and Ariel loves being included, she’s very happy.”